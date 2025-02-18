Territory Talk: Fascinating Times at 4 Nations Face-Off (Ep. 332)

There’s no better time to be a hockey fan.
Following the epic conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, the Florida Panthers will return to action with a key matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday in Sunrise.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the boost that 4 Nations has given hockey, how Panthers players have performed at the best-on-best tournament and more.
Plus, a look at the division-heavy remaining schedule for the Panthers.
Highlights of the episode include:
- The 4 Nations Face-Off has delivered. (1:00)
- NHL’s chance to build interest heading in Olympics. (7:00)
- The broad appeal of hockey fights. (13:05)
- Panthers preparing for division-heavy home stretch. (18:15)