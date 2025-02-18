Territory Talk: Fascinating Times at 4 Nations Face-Off (Ep. 332)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT-332-16x9
By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

There’s no better time to be a hockey fan.

Following the epic conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, the Florida Panthers will return to action with a key matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday in Sunrise.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the boost that 4 Nations has given hockey, how Panthers players have performed at the best-on-best tournament and more.

Plus, a look at the division-heavy remaining schedule for the Panthers.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The 4 Nations Face-Off has delivered. (1:00)
  • NHL’s chance to build interest heading in Olympics. (7:00)
  • The broad appeal of hockey fights. (13:05)
  • Panthers preparing for division-heavy home stretch. (18:15)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

