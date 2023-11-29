Territory Talk: Crazy Times in Canada

It’s been a wild few days for the Florida Panthers.

On this week’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss a penalty-filled win in Ottawa, some controversial calls in Toronto and the overall consistent play of the Panthers.

Plus, the duo also break down special teams and Sam Bennett’s fisticuffs.

Highlights include:

Everyone gets the boot in Ottawa. (1:30)

Coming out hot against the Maple Leafs. (7:45)

Panthers finding success on special teams. (17:00)

It’s not a good idea to fight Sam Bennett. (22:00)

Who doesn’t like crust? (27:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: