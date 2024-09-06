Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview Part 2 (Ep. 316)

Wrapping up their preseason preview of the Atlantic Division, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk discussing the possible outlooks for the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.

Highlights of the episode include:

The 2024-25 season is fast approaching! (1:00)

Who’s feeling the most pressure in the Atlantic Division. (7:00)

Will the Red Wings take a step back? (11:30)

Will the Sabres see their young talent take a step? (19:10)

Can the Senators finally crack the playoffs? (28:30)

The Canadiens keep making strides. (36:00)

All the best to Nick Cousins and Steven Lorentz. (46:00)

