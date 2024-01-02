Territory Talk: A look back at 2023; Verhaeghe chats with Doug

On this week’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive ring in the New Year and look back on an unforgettable 2023 for the Florida Panthers.

Plus, forward Carter Verhaeghe joins the show to share his top moments of the year.

Highlights include:

The Panthers are preparing for their last long road trip of the season. (1:30)

Carter Verhaeghe chats with Doug about his favorite moments from 2023. (5:35)

The Panthers established their new blueprint for success in 2023. (13:20)

Doug and Jameson share their favorite memories from 2023. (15:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: