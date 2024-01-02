Territory Talk: A look back at 2023; Verhaeghe chats with Doug

Doug and Jameson close the book on a thrilling 2023 for the Florida Panthers

TT-281-16x9
By Doug Plagens
@DougPlagens Audacy.com/WQAM

On this week’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive ring in the New Year and look back on an unforgettable 2023 for the Florida Panthers.

Plus, forward Carter Verhaeghe joins the show to share his top moments of the year.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers are preparing for their last long road trip of the season. (1:30)
  • Carter Verhaeghe chats with Doug about his favorite moments from 2023. (5:35)
  • The Panthers established their new blueprint for success in 2023. (13:20)
  • Doug and Jameson share their favorite memories from 2023. (15:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Alscher helps Czechia advance to semifinals at World Juniors

PROSPECTS: Alscher helps Czechia advance to semifinals at World Juniors
NOTEBOOK: New Year, Same Goal

NOTEBOOK: New Year, Same Goal
RECAP: Panthers 4, Canadiens 1

RECAP: Panthers 4, Canadiens 1
PREVIEW: Surging Panthers wrap up back-to-back against Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Surging Panthers wrap up back-to-back against Canadiens 
RECAP: Panthers 4, Rangers 3

RECAP: Panthers 4, Rangers 3
PREVIEW: Panthers host Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers 

PREVIEW: Panthers host Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers 
NOTEBOOK: Penalty kill on a roll; Luongo joins practice

NOTEBOOK: Penalty kill on a roll; Luongo joins practice
RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2

RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2
PREVIEW: Panthers, Lightning return from holiday break with rivalry matchup

PREVIEW: Panthers, Lightning return from holiday break with rivalry matchup
RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 2

RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 2
Two Florida Panthers Prospects Named to 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters

Two Florida Panthers Prospects Named to 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters
PREVIEW: Panthers host Knights for rematch of Stanley Cup Final

PREVIEW: Panthers host Knights for rematch of Stanley Cup Final
‘Blown Away’: Panthers hit the ice for first practice at FTL War Memorial

‘Blown Away’: Panthers hit the ice for first practice at FTL War Memorial
RECAP: Blues 4, Panthers 1

RECAP: Blues 4, Panthers 1
Florida Panthers to Host ‘Alumni All Stars and Panthers Warriors’ Game Immediately Following Panthers vs. Golden Knights on Dec. 23

Florida Panthers to Host ‘Alumni All Stars and Panthers Warriors’ Game Immediately Following Panthers vs. Golden Knights on Dec. 23
PREVIEW: After long road trip, Panthers aim for strong start vs. Blues

PREVIEW: After long road trip, Panthers aim for strong start vs. Blues
Territory Talk: Road Trip Recap 

Territory Talk: Road Trip Recap 
RECAP: Flames 3, Panthers

RECAP: Flames 3, Panthers 1