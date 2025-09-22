Stream Florida Panthers Games at Home or On-the-Go with ‘Panthers Plus’ Available Now

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today that Panthers Plus, the official streaming home of the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, returns for season two and is available on web at PanthersPlus.TV and for download on iOS, Google Play, AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The Panthers Plus Season Pass is currently available for purchase and allows fans to stream Panthers games at home or on-the-go. Subscribers will have full access to all locally-produced, Scripps Sports Panthers games this season, the Scripps Sports pregame shows for national game broadcasts and the first round of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Additionally, Panthers Plus will offer free access to five Panthers preseason games in September and October—no paid subscription necessary. To access these games for free, fans can navigate to PanthersPlus.TV, create a free account and sign in to watch Panthers preseason games. Paid subscription is necessary beginning with the Scripps Sports one-hour pregame show on opening night, Oct. 7.

Preseason Games available for FREE on Panthers Plus:

September 24 at Carolina Hurricanes -- 6 p.m. ET

September 29 vs. Carolina Hurricanes -- 6 p.m. ET

September 30 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning -- 7 p.m. ET

October 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning --7 p.m. ET

October 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning -- 7 p.m. ET

New on Panthers Plus this season, fans can catch the latest episodes of the Panthers Podcast Network’s “Territory Talk” produced in an all-new recording studio. Additionally, exclusive interview content from Panthers practices and morning skates will be available only for Panthers Plus subscribers on PanthersPlus.TV.

To learn more about Panthers Plus and to check out the Panthers Television Territory zip code finder, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PanthersPlus.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).