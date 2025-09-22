Stream Florida Panthers Games at Home or On-the-Go with ‘Panthers Plus’ Available Now

Five Preseason Games Available to Stream for Free Beginning September 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET

panthers plus
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today that Panthers Plus, the official streaming home of the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, returns for season two and is available on web at PanthersPlus.TV and for download on iOS, Google Play, AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The Panthers Plus Season Pass is currently available for purchase and allows fans to stream Panthers games at home or on-the-go. Subscribers will have full access to all locally-produced, Scripps Sports Panthers games this season, the Scripps Sports pregame shows for national game broadcasts and the first round of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Additionally, Panthers Plus will offer free access to five Panthers preseason games in September and October—no paid subscription necessary. To access these games for free, fans can navigate to PanthersPlus.TV, create a free account and sign in to watch Panthers preseason games. Paid subscription is necessary beginning with the Scripps Sports one-hour pregame show on opening night, Oct. 7.

Preseason Games available for FREE on Panthers Plus:

  • September 24 at Carolina Hurricanes -- 6 p.m. ET
  • September 29 vs. Carolina Hurricanes -- 6 p.m. ET
  • September 30 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning -- 7 p.m. ET
  • October 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning --7 p.m. ET
  • October 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning -- 7 p.m. ET

New on Panthers Plus this season, fans can catch the latest episodes of the Panthers Podcast Network’s “Territory Talk” produced in an all-new recording studio. Additionally, exclusive interview content from Panthers practices and morning skates will be available only for Panthers Plus subscribers on PanthersPlus.TV.

To learn more about Panthers Plus and to check out the Panthers Television Territory zip code finder, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PanthersPlus.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

News Feed

DOUBLEHEADER RECAP: ‘We’re going to learn some stuff from today’

Panthers start preseason with doubleheader in Nashville

PROSPECTS: Lundmark 'on top of the moon' after signing with Panthers

Tkachuk represents Panthers on ESPN's College GameDay broadcast in Miami 

New Cats: Kunin, Petry excited to ‘help the team continue to have success’

Q&A: Devine talks training camp, winning cultures & more

Hispanic Excellence: Business

PROSPECTS: Gerasimyuk full of ‘a lot of emotions’ at first NHL training camp 

Barkov: ‘It’s not about defending the Cup, it’s about winning it’

Tkachuk, Nosek to miss the start of the 2025-26 season

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

Q&A: Samoskevich talks switch to No. 11

Marchand says playing for Canada in Olympics would be 'dream come true'

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 1

PROSPECTS: Sawchyn, St. Martin prepare for next level

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 2

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)

2025 Rookie Showcase Preview: ‘You need the starting point’