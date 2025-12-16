STAT PACK: Panthers handle Lightning in Battle of Florida

Finished strong.

Taking care of business, the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 at Benchmark International Arena on Monday.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 17-13-2 and finished 3-1-0 on their four-game road trip.

“It was a road trip with really good teams,” Uvis Balinskis said after the win. “We had a tough back-to-back game, but we did a good job regrouping after that game. Really good two games, now we just got to keep that momentum going.”

From record breakers to putting on a clinic on special teams, continue below for key stats that stood out from the game.

4: Times Sam Reinhart has scored both a power play goal and shorthanded goal in a game. Breaking the ice with a shorthanded goal in the first period, Reinhart added a power play goal in the second period. Reinhart ranks first in team history and is tied with Sebastian Aho, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad for the most among active players.

5: Penalties killed. Not allowing any damage during the Lightning’s man-advantages, the Panthers ended the road trip with a perfect 14-for-14 on the PK and have allowed just one power play goal in their last 27 times shorthanded.

13: Shorthanded goals scored by Reinhart. His 13 shorthanded goals are tied with Aleksander Barkov for second most all-time for the Panthers. Radek Dvorak ranks first with 16. Since 2023-24, Reinhart’s 13 rank first in the NHL, with the next closest being Seth Jarvis (CAR) at nine.