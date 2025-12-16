STAT PACK: Panthers handle Lightning in Battle of Florida

GettyImages-2251577461
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

Finished strong.

Taking care of business, the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 at Benchmark International Arena on Monday.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 17-13-2 and finished 3-1-0 on their four-game road trip.

“It was a road trip with really good teams,” Uvis Balinskis said after the win. “We had a tough back-to-back game, but we did a good job regrouping after that game. Really good two games, now we just got to keep that momentum going.”

From record breakers to putting on a clinic on special teams, continue below for key stats that stood out from the game.

4: Times Sam Reinhart has scored both a power play goal and shorthanded goal in a game. Breaking the ice with a shorthanded goal in the first period, Reinhart added a power play goal in the second period. Reinhart ranks first in team history and is tied with Sebastian Aho, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad for the most among active players.

5: Penalties killed. Not allowing any damage during the Lightning’s man-advantages, the Panthers ended the road trip with a perfect 14-for-14 on the PK and have allowed just one power play goal in their last 27 times shorthanded.

13: Shorthanded goals scored by Reinhart. His 13 shorthanded goals are tied with Aleksander Barkov for second most all-time for the Panthers. Radek Dvorak ranks first with 16. Since 2023-24, Reinhart’s 13 rank first in the NHL, with the next closest being Seth Jarvis (CAR) at nine.

Sam Reinhart breaks the ice in Tampa with a shorthanded goal.

17: Shots blocked by the Panthers. Leading the way, Seth Jones led the team with five blocks. Jones was among the 10 Panthers to block a shot and four that had multiple blocks.

26: Saves made by Sergei Bobrovsky. Picking up his 14th win of the season, Bobrovsky has made 25 or more saves in four of his last five starts. In that time, the Panthers netminder is 4-0-1.

35: Points Brad Marchand has racked up so far this season. Marchand is the fourth player in Panthers history to collect 35 points at age 37 or older. Amongst the list includes Jaromir Jagr, Joe Nieuwendyk, and Gary Roberts.

356: Points scored by Reinhart has a member of the Panthers. With his shorthanded goal in the first period, Reinhart passed Scott Mellanby (354 points) as the sixth most on Florida’s all-time point list. With the Panthers, Reinhart has scored 177 goals and dished out 179 assists.

