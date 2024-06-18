Lomberg returns to Panthers lineup for Game 5, ‘has full gas tank’ 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Ryan Lomberg will return to Florida Panthers lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, marking the first time he’s played since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

Lomberg has been a healthy scratch for the past seven games. The Panthers won the first six straight but, after losing Game 4 in Edmonton on Saturday, opted to return him to the fourth line with center Kevin Stenlund and forward Kyle Okposo. Steven Lorentz will be scratched to make room for Lomberg.

“Obviously tremendously excited,” said Lomberg, who has no points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. “Great opportunity for myself and the team here. So it’s going to be tough to mix in a pregame nap here, but come gametime I’ll be ready to go.”

Lomberg will return in a game where the Panthers have the chance to clinch the Stanley Cup. They lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final, with Game 5 set for Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Asked what he might bring to the lineup, Lomberg said, “Probably energy. Speed. I’ve got a full gas tank, so I’ll be excited to let some of it go there.”

Lomberg played in 13 games in the playoffs last season, when the Panthers made it to the Final and lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights. He had one goal during that run.

“He’s very important,” Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov said. “He’s a vocal guy. Everybody sees what he is doing on the ice. He’s electric. He’s fast. He’s physical. He brings that fun energy in the locker room and on the ice. And in the games, he’s never quiet and that’s a good thing. He brings a lot of that to the team and we’re happy to have him.”