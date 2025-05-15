RECAP: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1

TORONTO – The Florida Panthers understood the assignment.

Dominant at both ends of the ice in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, the defending Stanley Cup champions looked in control from the moment the puck dropped in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

“We were just focused on the first 10 [minutes],” forward Sam Reinhart said. “It’s segments, playing our game. We thought we had some jump early, tried to defend hard and got the win.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the series, the Panthers now lead 3-2.

On Friday, they’ll have a chance to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final with Game 6 in Sunrise.

“It’s a belief in our group, our veteran group, that’s been in this situation before,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of turning things around in the series. “At the end of the day, the job’s not done. There’s still a lot of work to do, to go home, recover and have our best game at home in Game 6.”

Building off his 23-save shutout in Game 4, Sergei Bobrovsky came up with a huge save in the first period, stopping William Nylander on a breakaway for the second straight game.

Finishing off a fantastic shift from the top line later in the period, Ekblad opened the scoring for the Panthers when he took a pass from Sam Reinhart and fired a shot from the left circle over Joseph Woll’s blocker into the far corner of the cage to make it 1-0 at 14:38.