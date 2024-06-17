Oilers hope to solve Bobrovsky again, extend Cup Final by winning Game 5 at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers are keeping the picture small when it comes to overcoming a massive hurdle against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

An 8-1 win at Rogers Place in Game 4 on Saturday was good for the Oilers' confidence, keeping them alive in the best-of-7 series, but they know the lopsided score will have little bearing in Game 5 here at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Florida leads the series 3-1 and will win the Stanley Cup for the first time with a victory on home ice.

"We can probably take the positives out of that (Game 4) and try to apply that again into our game plan," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said Monday. "But certainly, we know that they're going to be a little bit better, and we can be better in certain areas as well."

The Oilers finally broke through against the Panthers in Game 4 after previously outshooting them in Games 1 and 3. They chased goalie Sergei Bobrovsky 4:59 into the second period after Darnell Nurse scored Edmonton's fifth goal on its 16th shot. Bobrovsky was replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who gave up three goals on 19 shots in relief.

Bobrovsky will start for Florida in Game 5.

"It's always nice to be able to put some in, and when you feel like you're getting chances and you're putting a lot of pucks on net and they're not going in, it's always nice to break through a little bit," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "That doesn't mean it's going to happen tomorrow night. We're going to have to work for it, but if anything, we can take some confidence from it."