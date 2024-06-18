3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

(2P) Oilers at (1A) Panthers
Stanley Cup Final, Game 5
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Edmonton needs more from power play; Florida can win 1st title on home ice
© Getty Images
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers will once again try to claim the first Stanley Cup title in their history when they play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.
The Panthers lost 8-1 to the Oilers in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Saturday. It was a tough night for pretty much everyone on Florida, from goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing five goals on 16 shots, to those in front of him.
But Florida is ready to reset and try it again. The Panthers are 4-1 after a loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.
"It's exciting. If you're looking at it from that perspective, that's why you play this game," said Panthers forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who won the Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. "Since you've been a kid, you dream to be able to be in a situation where we are right now and where we have been in 2019. It's a good time to be alive right now, especially with this group around us. That's why we play."
The Oilers, meanwhile, are feeling confident after staving off elimination in Game 4. Repeating that performance would be great, but they know they'll face a tough opposition.
"As a team, we can probably look back at Game 4 and say, one, when we're able to get into the O-zone and create opportunities, there's ways to finish," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "So, I think we can carry that, but with the playoffs I think we've seen it time and time again that every time the puck drops the next game, it seems to reset everything.
"So, there's going be a huge push here by the Panthers on home ice tomorrow night, so we've got to come out and have that same energy."
Here are 3 keys for Game 5:
Edmonton broke through in Game 4 with eight goals on 35 shots. As coach Kris Knoblauch said, you can't expect another eight-goal outing. But the Oilers had a better net-front presence, they were getting in Bobrovsky's line of vision, and it paid off. They'll need more of that on Tuesday.
"It's always nice to be able to put some in and when you feel like you're getting chances and you're putting a lot of pucks on net and they're not going in, it's always nice to break through a little bit," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "That doesn't mean it's going to happen (in Game 5). We're going to have to work for it, but if anything, we can take some confidence from it."
The Panthers pride themselves on their defense, which had its toughest night of the postseason in Game 4. They need to get back to what worked for them when they built a 3-0 series lead and allowed four goals through that time.
"Just want to build off the first three games (when) I feel like we played with a tighter gap," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "We let them a little bit off the hook in the fourth game. Didn't play as tight as we wanted as a team, and it starts with me and all the defensemen with a tight gap and I think that's what we want to improve."
The Oilers scored their first power-play goal of the Cup Final when Nugent-Hopkins scored on a 5-on-3 at 13:03 of the second period in Game 4. Edmonton's power play needed time to get going in the Western Conference Final as well and went 4-for-5 in Games 5 and 6 against the Dallas Stars to help them win those two games and the series.
Edmonton definitely needs it to come through in Game 5, after going 1-for-16 so far in the Final.
"On our power play, we always talk about scoring timely goals and it's not about necessarily how many you score but when you score them," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. "We've had a lot of looks and that's the key to goal scoring is not being frustrated when you're getting your looks.
"If you're not getting looks, it's another question and you should adjust something. But if you're getting looks, you're getting confident they'll go in because you've been getting them for a very long time. We're a confident power play. We seem to find the big goals at the right times, and we'll need them as the series moves on."
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Warren Foegele -- Derek Ryan -- Dylan Holloway
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Philip Broberg
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick
Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Lomberg will replace Lorentz for the Panthers. He has been a healthy scratch the past seven games since last playing since Game 3 against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final on May 26. ... Kane, a forward, skated with the Oilers extras on Tuesday but is not expected to play.