3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Here are 3 keys for Game 5:

1. Get to Bobrovsky (again)

Edmonton broke through in Game 4 with eight goals on 35 shots. As coach Kris Knoblauch said, you can't expect another eight-goal outing. But the Oilers had a better net-front presence, they were getting in Bobrovsky's line of vision, and it paid off. They'll need more of that on Tuesday.

"It's always nice to be able to put some in and when you feel like you're getting chances and you're putting a lot of pucks on net and they're not going in, it's always nice to break through a little bit," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "That doesn't mean it's going to happen (in Game 5). We're going to have to work for it, but if anything, we can take some confidence from it."

2. Close it up

The Panthers pride themselves on their defense, which had its toughest night of the postseason in Game 4. They need to get back to what worked for them when they built a 3-0 series lead and allowed four goals through that time.

"Just want to build off the first three games (when) I feel like we played with a tighter gap," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "We let them a little bit off the hook in the fourth game. Didn't play as tight as we wanted as a team, and it starts with me and all the defensemen with a tight gap and I think that's what we want to improve."

3. Get the power play going

The Oilers scored their first power-play goal of the Cup Final when Nugent-Hopkins scored on a 5-on-3 at 13:03 of the second period in Game 4. Edmonton's power play needed time to get going in the Western Conference Final as well and went 4-for-5 in Games 5 and 6 against the Dallas Stars to help them win those two games and the series.

Edmonton definitely needs it to come through in Game 5, after going 1-for-16 so far in the Final.

"On our power play, we always talk about scoring timely goals and it's not about necessarily how many you score but when you score them," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. "We've had a lot of looks and that's the key to goal scoring is not being frustrated when you're getting your looks.

"If you're not getting looks, it's another question and you should adjust something. But if you're getting looks, you're getting confident they'll go in because you've been getting them for a very long time. We're a confident power play. We seem to find the big goals at the right times, and we'll need them as the series moves on."

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Warren Foegele -- Derek Ryan -- Dylan Holloway

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Lomberg will replace Lorentz for the Panthers. He has been a healthy scratch the past seven games since last playing since Game 3 against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final on May 26. ... Kane, a forward, skated with the Oilers extras on Tuesday but is not expected to play.