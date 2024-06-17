Messier discusses McDavid in 1-on-1 with NHL.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- When Connor McDavid broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for assists in a single postseason in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, Mark Messier was inside a raucous Rogers Place to see it in person.
How fitting.
The Hall of Fame forward was Gretzky’s teammate for four Stanley Cup championships with the Oilers (1983-84, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88), so he had a firsthand view of the magic the NHL’s all-time leading scorer could create on the ice.
As a result, Messier knows how special and gifted any player must be in order to break any of The Great One’s records. To witness McDavid, the Oilers captain, do just that as part of a four-point night (one goal, three assists) in an 8-1 victory against the Florida Panthers only adds to the appreciation Messier has for Edmonton’s No. 97.
“Everybody who covers the game, everyone who watches the game, they know he’s entered the mindset of being a once-in-a-lifetime talent, or at least a generational talent,” Messier, now an analyst for ESPN, said Monday.
“A player that we’ve never seen the likes of. Maybe ever.”
Ahead of Game 5 of the Final, which the Oilers trail 3-1, at Amerant Bank Arena Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), Messier discussed McDavid, his similarities to Gretzky, and just how high his ceiling could be as part of a 1-on-1 with NHL.com.
No one is or should be saying Connor is the next Gretzky, but when it comes to anticipation or seeing the ice, do you notice any similarities?
“I think every great player has that. When you talk about Wayne, his sense of the game, looking down at the chessboard, I don’t think anybody ever would compare to his sense of vision. That was his best trait other than his competitiveness and underrated skill set. That alone set him apart from anyone else. In McDavid’s case, his skating is unparalleled to anyone who ever played the game. I think that provides him time and creates space on the ice, and it lets him pick opponents apart. He’s dangerous enough when he plays. When he creates time for himself, that’s when he’s so quick at picking out options. More often than not, it’s the right option.”