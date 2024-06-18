Tkachuk, Panthers look to 'capture the biggest goal of our lifetime' in Game 5 against Oilers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk, sitting at the podium after a brief morning skate Tuesday, was asked about his play, how he feels about his game in the Stanley Cup Final and what more he could do to help the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup hours later.

Tkachuk took it as an opportunity to offer an expansive answer that included a pseudo prediction for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"Looking forward for hopefully my best game of the series tonight," Tkachuk said. "I thought last game was nowhere near good enough. I'm way better than that. Maybe the last four periods, going back to the third period of Game 3, I can be a lot better. The good part about us is it's not about one guy, it's not about individuals here. We have a chance to capture the biggest goal of our lifetime, so we're [going to] go do that."

It's a stretch to call that a Tkachuk guarantee, but fair to say it's a signal of how high his confidence is in the Panthers and that confidence is obviously not shaken, even though they're coming off their worst loss of the entire season, 8-1 in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Saturday that cut their lead in the best-of-7 series to 3-1.

Before Game 4, the Panthers had not lost by more than four goals at any point in the regular season or Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"You've got to give it to them, they played a really good game," Tkachuk said. "They got on the board early and we were chasing it. They played a really good game, but I think this two-day break [between Games 4 and 5] was really good for us to reset, reevaluate where we're at right now and absolutely enjoy the position we're in.

"Couldn't have dreamed of a better spot beginning of the year, beginning of the playoffs, beginning of the series. The chance to win it at home tonight is very special to us."