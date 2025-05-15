NOTEBOOK: Spreading out the offense; Bobrovsky in brick-wall mode

“I don’t know how far off we were in Game 1 because we got behind it so quickly,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the team’s performance at 5-on-5. “Even in Game 2, depending on what sources you use, we have our own, the analytics were better than the final score said. Of the last four games that we’ve played even strength, last night was our smallest margin for offense. The final score doesn’t tell you how the games played for the most part.”

As they try to complete their comeback and eliminate the Maple Leafs in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, the Panthers know they’ll need more of the same at 5-on-5.

If they do advance, it’ll be their third straight trip to the Eastern Conference Final.

“The next one is the hardest one,” defenseman Niko Mikkola said.

A TEAM EFFORT

Everyone is getting in on the action for the Panthers.

Through their first 10 games of the playoffs, the defending Stanley Cup champions have already had 17 different players -- yes, 17! -- find the back of the net.

Per NHL stats, the Panthers are the first team to achieve such a feat of diversity on the offensive side of the puck since the Los Angels Kings did so all the way back in 1993.

"Well, I'm thinking that we've got 26 guys here [on our playoff roster], so that makes nine guys that are getting chirped pretty hard every day,” Maurice said of the impressive statistic.

In their 6-1 rout of the Maple Leafs in Game 5, the Panther saw Jesper Boqvist, Dmitry Kulikov, Mikkola and A.J. Greer all score their first goals this postseason.