NOTEBOOK: Spreading out the offense; Bobrovsky in brick-wall mode

TORONTO – The job’s not done yet.
After clawing their way out of a 2-0 hole, the Florida Panthers have won three straight games against the Toronto Maple Leafs to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.
On Wednesday, the Panthers looked dominant in a 6-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.
"It's been a tight series, and still is,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said on Thursday morning in Toronto. “We're looking forward to coming back home and finishing the job tomorrow night."
After erasing a 3-1 deficit and coming from behind to win 5-4 in overtime in Game 3, the Panthers have been playing their patented brand of hockey against the Maple Leafs ever since.
In addition to going 6-for-6 on the penalty kil, the Panthers made life miserable for Toronto at 5-on-5 in Games 4 and 5, leading 6-1 in goals and controlling 59.28% of shot attempts.
Getting off to great starts, they held a lead after the first period in each game as well.