Territory Talk: Panthers dominate Maple Leafs in Game 5 (Ep. 351)

After falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Second Round, the Florida Panthers now hold a 3-2 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs following a dominate 6-1 win at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 on Wednesday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on how Game 5 unfolded, including a big game from Florida’s defensemen, another stellar showing from Sergei Bobrovsky, a second straight strong start and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Sam Reinhart and Niko Mikkola.

