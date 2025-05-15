Territory Talk: Panthers dominate Maple Leafs in Game 5 (Ep. 351)

By Jameson Olive
After falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Second Round, the Florida Panthers now hold a 3-2 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs following a dominate 6-1 win at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 on Wednesday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on how Game 5 unfolded, including a big game from Florida’s defensemen, another stellar showing from Sergei Bobrovsky, a second straight strong start and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Sam Reinhart and Niko Mikkola.

Highlights include:

  • Everything clicked for the Panthers in Game 5. (1:30)
  • Depth is the name of the game. (7:30)
  • Hear from Sam Reinhart and Niko Mikkola after Game 5. (11:45)
  • Playoff Bob! (19:10)
  • Looking ahead to Game 6. (26:45)

