‘Fun for us, too’: Charlotte Checkers advance to Atlantic Division Finals

The Florida Panthers are getting some excitement from more than just their own playoff run.

Up in North Carolina, the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, has battled their way to the Atlantic Division Finals where they will soon take on the Hershey Bears.

“We're watching the game before our game,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the Checkers playoff run. “Really exciting for them. Fun for us, too.”

Earning a First Round bye, the Checkers went the distance with the Providence Bruins in the Second Round.

Winning the first two games of the series, the Bruins would answer back with a pair of wins to force a decisive Game 5.

In a winner-take-all tilt, a first period goal from Tobias Bjornfot would get the Checkers started and they wouldn’t look back.

Getting goals from Bjornfot (two), Wilmer Skoog, Oliver Okuliar and Will Lockwood, the Checkers would secure a 5-2 win in Game 5 in front of their fans at Bojangles Coliseum.