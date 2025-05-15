‘Fun for us, too’: Charlotte Checkers advance to Atlantic Division Finals

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are getting some excitement from more than just their own playoff run.

Up in North Carolina, the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, has battled their way to the Atlantic Division Finals where they will soon take on the Hershey Bears.

“We're watching the game before our game,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the Checkers playoff run. “Really exciting for them. Fun for us, too.”

Earning a First Round bye, the Checkers went the distance with the Providence Bruins in the Second Round.

Winning the first two games of the series, the Bruins would answer back with a pair of wins to force a decisive Game 5.

In a winner-take-all tilt, a first period goal from Tobias Bjornfot would get the Checkers started and they wouldn’t look back.

Getting goals from Bjornfot (two), Wilmer Skoog, Oliver Okuliar and Will Lockwood, the Checkers would secure a 5-2 win in Game 5 in front of their fans at Bojangles Coliseum.

Some familiar names producing for the Checkers, Skoog ranks first on the team in playoff points, registering four points (three goals, one assist) in five games.

On the blue line, Mike Benning has tallied three points (goal, two assists) through the first series.

“I know a whole bunch of those names,” said Maurice. “These guys are at training camp. What's good for us is those guys are playing meaningful hockey while we are.”

With their eyes set on capturing their first Calder Cup since the 2018-19 season, the Checkers will kick off the Atlantic Division Finals against the Bears on Friday, May 16.

Follow @CheckersHockey to stay up to date on all Checkers news and scores.

Complete Atlantic Division Finals schedule below.

  • GAME 1: Friday, May 16 – Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
  • GAME 2: Saturday, May 17 – Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
  • GAME 3: Wednesday, May 21 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
  • GAME 4*: Thursday, May 22 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
  • GAME 5*: Saturday, May 24 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

* if necessary

