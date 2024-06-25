Luongo feels ‘relief’ after Panthers win Stanley Cup

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Roberto Luongo got a second chance at a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

He took full advantage of this opportunity.

Luongo was on the wrong end of the Vancouver Canucks’ loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. But at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, he was charged with getting the home crowd fired up by banging the drum before the Florida Panthers’ 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7.

Luongo has worked in the Panthers front office since his retirement in 2019 and is currently a special adviser to general manager Bill Zito. He looked ready to suit up as he almost tore a hole into the bass drum.

The Game 7 win followed three straight losses by the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup for the first time.

“I had a lot of pent-up emotion from the past week,” Luongo said after the victory. “I had a lot of emotion I had to let out.

“The closest thing I can compare this to, the joy and having the weight lifted off your shoulders, would be the 2010 gold-medal game (in the Olympics). You are happy to win, but it is as much relief as anything.”

Luongo was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022, his career spanning 19 seasons with the New York Islanders, Panthers and Canucks. Eleven of those seasons were spent with Florida.

One of the greatest players in NHL history to have never won the Stanley Cup, the victory Monday allowed Luongo to hoist it over his head and ensures his name will finally be engraved on it.