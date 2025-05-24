Reinhart to miss Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final with lower-body injury

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will be without Sam Reinhart when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Dealing with a lower-body injury, the star forward is considered day-to-day.

“He’s not in our lineup tonight," head coach Paul Maurice said.

The injury occurred with just over five minutes remaining in the first period of Game 2 when Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho caught Reinhart with a low hit as he entered the zone.

Reinhart went crashing to the ice, but was able to make it to the bench on his own.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.