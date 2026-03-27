RECAP: Wild 3, Panthers 2

_SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – A tough way to end a hard-fought night.

Coming up just short to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers fell 3-2 after Joel Eriksson Ek scored with five seconds remaining in regulation.

Standing on his head the entire night, Daniil Tarsov put up a 47 save effort.  

“As frustrating as it is to lose like that, I'm more frustrated that we lost for him,” Matthew Tkachuk said following the loss.

Not what the Panthers wanted to see to start the first period, Evan Rodrigues left after his first shift and did not return.

Per head coach Paul Maurice, the veteran forward has a broken finger.

“We’ll find out Monday whether he needs surgery on it or not, but about four to six depending on surgery or not,” Maurice said of Rodrigues’ status.

Even with the injuries, as they have all season, the Panthers continued to battle.

Making a highlight reel save midway through the first, Daniil Tarasov robbed Marcus Johansson as the Wild’s power play expired to keep the game scoreless.

Tarasov stops Johansson to keep the score tied in the first period.

Neither team able to break through in the opening 20 minutes, Tarasov kept the Panthers in the game with 19 saves during the period.

Per NatrualStatTrick.com, the Florida netminder made six high-danger saves in the first.

“He put on an all-world effort for us tonight, and kept us in the game,” Tkachuk said of Tarasov.

Breaking the ice in the second period, Marcus Foligno scored on a tap in at 2:47.

Extending the lead to 2-0 late in the frame for the Wild, Ryan Hartman found the back of the net at 18:25.

Cutting the deficit in half 42 seconds into the third period, Tkachuk redirected a shot from Gustav Forsling to make it 2-1.

Matthew Tkachuk trims Minnesota's lead to 2-1 early in the third period.

The goal from Tkachuk was his 10th of the season and 250th of his career.

“We're fighting together,” said Tkachuk. “Nobody's quitting on each other.”

Pulling Tarasov with just under three minutes left to gain an extra attacker, Aaron Ekblad blasted in the equalizer with just 1:15 remaining.

With the goaltender pulled, Aaron Ekblad makes it 2-2 late in regulation.

Looking like the 2-2 score would hold into overtime, Eriksson Ek put in a rebound as time expired to give the Wild the 3-2 win.

Sitting at 35-33-3 after the loss, and dealing with numerous injuries, the Panthers are still to give it their all every single night.

“We’re just going to work until the end (of the season). The fans come every night and they’re incredible.”

THEY SAID IT

“We got used to having five or six guys (out), and now we're getting to nine and ten. It's tough, but they treat each other the way they're supposed to, so proud of that.” – Paul Maurice

“There’s a lot of gamers in here. There’s so many competitive people.” – Matthew Tkachuk

CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk recorded two points (1G, 1A)

- Daniil Tarasov made 13 high-danger saves

- Noah Gregor had three shots on net

- Donovan Sebrango recorded six hits

WHAT’S NEXT?

Off to the Big Apple.

The Panthers will travel to New York for a weekend back-to-back starting with the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena at 1 p.m. ET.

To see where to watch, click HERE.

Related Content

Rodrigues suffers broken finger in loss to Wild

FLA vs. MIN: Paul Maurice - Postgame

FLA vs. MIN: Matthew Tkachuk - Postgame

News Feed

Rodrigues suffers broken finger in loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Tarasov between the pipes as Panthers host Wild

‘You just don’t know’: Lundell to miss time with rib injury

Florida Panthers Foundation Announces Inaugural ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ at Amerant Bank Arena on May 16

RECAP: Panthers 5, Kraken 4 (SO)

Florida Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice Coaches 2,000th NHL Game

Matthew Tkachuk meets with Tiger Woods at TGL finals

PREVIEW: Maurice hits 2,000 games as Panthers host Kraken

Mikkola, Balinskis and other Injury Updates

What’s Brewing: Maurice hits 2,000; Back-to-back in New York

Territory Talk: Split in Alberta; Even More Injuries (Ep. 392)

RECAP: Flames 4, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers close trip out trip in Calgary

RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 0

PREVIEW: Panthers face Oilers for rematch of Stanley Cup Final

‘Just so grateful’: Nosek appreciative after reaching 500 games in NHL

RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Bobrovsky hits 800 games as Panthers clash with Canucks