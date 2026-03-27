RECAP: Wild 3, Panthers 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – A tough way to end a hard-fought night.

Coming up just short to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers fell 3-2 after Joel Eriksson Ek scored with five seconds remaining in regulation.

Standing on his head the entire night, Daniil Tarsov put up a 47 save effort.

“As frustrating as it is to lose like that, I'm more frustrated that we lost for him,” Matthew Tkachuk said following the loss.

Not what the Panthers wanted to see to start the first period, Evan Rodrigues left after his first shift and did not return.

Per head coach Paul Maurice, the veteran forward has a broken finger.

“We’ll find out Monday whether he needs surgery on it or not, but about four to six depending on surgery or not,” Maurice said of Rodrigues’ status.

Even with the injuries, as they have all season, the Panthers continued to battle.

Making a highlight reel save midway through the first, Daniil Tarasov robbed Marcus Johansson as the Wild’s power play expired to keep the game scoreless.