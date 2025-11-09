RECAP: Sharks 3, Panthers 1

SOCIAL_GameRecap_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

SAN JOSE – One of those games.

Despite controlling much of the game and outshooting the San Jose Sharks 33-9 after the first period, the Florida Panthers fell 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

The Panthers now sit at 7-7-1 and 1-2-0 on the West Coast road trip.

"Generated enough to win a game, but didn't," head coach Paul Maurice said after the loss.

Tested early in the first period, Daniil Tarasov stood tall, making 10 saves in the first half of the frame.

“He’s been awesome,” Carter Verhaeghe said of Tarasov. “It’s been unfortunate that the last couple we haven’t been able to get the results for him.”

With no team able to cash in on their power play opportunities, the game remained scoreless for much of the first 20 minutes.

Breaking the ice, the NHL’s point leader Macklin Celebrini sounded the horn on a feed from Will Smith at 17:25.

Giving the Sharks a 2-0 lead early into the second period, Adam Gaudette redirected a shot from Dmitry Orlov at 3:06.

Answering back less than 30 seconds later, Brad Marchand cut the deficit in half.

Brad Marchand lights the lamp in his fourth straight game to cut Florida's deficit to 2-1.

Extending his goal streak to four games and point streak to seven games, Marchand backhanded one in by a chaotic net front, to make it 2-1.

His 10th goal in 14 games, Marchand tied his career best for fewest games to the mark (2019-20), per NHL Stats.

“Lots of chances, lots of creativity,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Marchand’s play. “He plays a very consistent, energetic game and we can model ourselves after that.”

A strong second period, the Panthers outshot the Sharks 20-3 during the frame and an 80% offensive advantage, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Getting two power play opportunities during the period, the Panthers were unable to sneak one by Yaroslav Askerov and trailed by one after 40 minutes.

The third period was much like the second period.

Dominating play, the Panthers outshot the Sharks 10-2 while five-on-five.

Going on their fifth power play of the game during the period, the Panthers generated four scoring chances, but were unable to even the score late, per NaturalStatTrick.com

In the loss, the Panthers would go 0-for-5 on the power play.

“We had a couple of good opportunities, especially five-on-three in the second,” Verhaeghe said of the power play. “Just getting pucks on net and getting a net-front presence.”

Sealing the game for the Sharks, Alexander Wennberg hit the empty net with 51 seconds left, to give the Sharks the 3-1 win.

"If we continue to play that way where we're hard on pucks, hard on D, really good on the forecheck, not just next game but consistently, we're going to be the team we expect to be," said Marchand.

THEY SAID IT

“We controlled most of the play, but we want more of that.” – Carter Verhaeghe

“We had plenty of chances to capitalize, but that’s how it goes sometimes.” – Brad Marchand

CATS STATS

- Anton Lundell led forwards with 21:28 time on ice

- Sam Reinhart led the team with seven shots

- Eetu Luostarinen had four hits

- Gustav Forsling recorded a 100.41 mph shot on goal, per NHL Stats

WHAT’S NEXT?

Viva Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Panthers will close out their four-game road trip as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET.

For Cats on Tap, click HERE.

