RECAP: Sharks 3, Panthers 1

Extending his goal streak to four games and point streak to seven games, Marchand backhanded one in by a chaotic net front, to make it 2-1.
His 10th goal in 14 games, Marchand tied his career best for fewest games to the mark (2019-20), per NHL Stats.
“Lots of chances, lots of creativity,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Marchand’s play. “He plays a very consistent, energetic game and we can model ourselves after that.”
A strong second period, the Panthers outshot the Sharks 20-3 during the frame and an 80% offensive advantage, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
Getting two power play opportunities during the period, the Panthers were unable to sneak one by Yaroslav Askerov and trailed by one after 40 minutes.
The third period was much like the second period.
Dominating play, the Panthers outshot the Sharks 10-2 while five-on-five.
Going on their fifth power play of the game during the period, the Panthers generated four scoring chances, but were unable to even the score late, per NaturalStatTrick.com
In the loss, the Panthers would go 0-for-5 on the power play.
“We had a couple of good opportunities, especially five-on-three in the second,” Verhaeghe said of the power play. “Just getting pucks on net and getting a net-front presence.”
Sealing the game for the Sharks, Alexander Wennberg hit the empty net with 51 seconds left, to give the Sharks the 3-1 win.
"If we continue to play that way where we're hard on pucks, hard on D, really good on the forecheck, not just next game but consistently, we're going to be the team we expect to be," said Marchand.
THEY SAID IT
“We controlled most of the play, but we want more of that.” – Carter Verhaeghe
“We had plenty of chances to capitalize, but that’s how it goes sometimes.” – Brad Marchand
CATS STATS
- Anton Lundell led forwards with 21:28 time on ice
- Sam Reinhart led the team with seven shots
- Eetu Luostarinen had four hits
- Gustav Forsling recorded a 100.41 mph shot on goal, per NHL Stats
WHAT’S NEXT?
Viva Las Vegas.
On Monday, the Panthers will close out their four-game road trip as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET.
