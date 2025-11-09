RECAP: Sharks 3, Panthers 1

SAN JOSE – One of those games.

Despite controlling much of the game and outshooting the San Jose Sharks 33-9 after the first period, the Florida Panthers fell 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

The Panthers now sit at 7-7-1 and 1-2-0 on the West Coast road trip.

"Generated enough to win a game, but didn't," head coach Paul Maurice said after the loss.

Tested early in the first period, Daniil Tarasov stood tall, making 10 saves in the first half of the frame.

“He’s been awesome,” Carter Verhaeghe said of Tarasov. “It’s been unfortunate that the last couple we haven’t been able to get the results for him.”

With no team able to cash in on their power play opportunities, the game remained scoreless for much of the first 20 minutes.

Breaking the ice, the NHL’s point leader Macklin Celebrini sounded the horn on a feed from Will Smith at 17:25.

Giving the Sharks a 2-0 lead early into the second period, Adam Gaudette redirected a shot from Dmitry Orlov at 3:06.

Answering back less than 30 seconds later, Brad Marchand cut the deficit in half.