RECAP: Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – A questionable call late in the third period might’ve cost the Florida Panthers an extra point in 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

With the game tied 2-2 and just over five minutes left in regulation, what should’ve been a power play for the Panthers instead turned into two minutes of 4-on-4 action when Evan Rodrigues was whistled for embellishment after being hooked by Robby Fabbri.

As it has been for some time, embellishment calls remain head scratchers in the NHL.

“I felt like we played pretty good day,” Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. “Maybe the penalties, you know, that was on both sides, close, maybe could’ve been called. But it is what it is. I think we battled good. We’re going to improve some stuff.”

Despite the loss, the Panthers still remain in second place in the Atlantic Division with an impressive record of 27-13-4 and have picked up points in 11 of their last 12 games.

“I don’t think we’re giving up a whole heck of a lot,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s performance. “We’re not finishing around the net as much we’d like, but [these are] hard games. The other team’s battling hard. It was an unusual game.”

The first period came and went with no goals, but quite a few fireworks.

Over the course of the first 20 minutes, there were multiple scrums that resulted in five combined roughing penalties.

Between the pipes, neither goaltender gave up an inch early. Alex Lyon stopped nine shots in the first period for the Red Wings, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 10 saves.

During the first TV timeout, Lyon, who played an integral role in helping push the Panthers into the playoffs at the end of last season, received a nice tribute video.

On the penalty kill in the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Sam Reinhart took a pass from Lundell -- who did a great job filling in for injured captain Aleksander Barkov – and beat Lyon from the slot for a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0 at 5:38.