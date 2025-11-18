RECAP: Panthers 8, Canucks 5

SUNRISE, Fla. – If you attended tonight’s game, there’s a good chance even you got a point.

In a back-and-forth thriller, the Florida Panthers put on a show for their fans during an entertaining 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Spreading out the offense, a franchise-record 16 different players recorded a point for the Panthers.

“Everyone was stepping up,” forward Sam Bennett said. “A lot of different lines contributing on offense. When they went ahead by two [goals], we showed a lot of resilience and stayed with it.”

With the win, the Panthers improve to 10-8-1 and now sit just three points out of first place in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand on the Boston Bruins.

“We got better as the game went on,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We thought we were late on a lot of our forecheck and pressure in our last game, and I thought that was our strength tonight.”

With a laundry list of players already sidelined by injuries, the Panthers lost forward Cole Schwindt early in the first period when he collided with Sergei Bobrovsky while chasing down a puck.

Schwindt left the ice in pain and did not return.

“He’ll see a doctor on Wednesday,” Maurice said. “It’s not going to be short-term.”

Despite the Panthers being seemingly in control for much of the first period, the Canucks struck first when Drew O’Connor pushed the puck out from under Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 14:50.

Earning a power play soon after, the Canucks immediately doubled their lead when Jake DeBrusk re-directed a shot into the cage from the right doorstep to make it 2-0 at 15:14.

But less than a minute later, A.J. Greer answered for the Panthers when he took a pass from Carter Verhaeghe and beat Jiri Patera with a snipe from the high slot to make it 2-1 at 15:50.