RECAP: Panthers 6, Senators 2

“We’re just so deep and so close,” Samoskevich said of the power play. “The first unit is going to do their thing. They’re such good players. They jell so well. I think even our second unit, we’re pretty tight-knit and know where guys are going to be and stuff like that.”

Keeping their foot on the gas, the Panthers continued to pile up on the Senators and upped their lead to 6-1 when Sam Reinhart, who led Florida with 39 goals last season, took a slick dish from Gustav Forsling and beat Ullmark with a wicked wrist shot from the slot at 11:14.

“Everyone has stepped up a little bit here to start the season,” Jones said of the team’s depth scoring. “Everyone understands there’s a little more pressure on each individual game to be better with the guys we have out of the lineup, key guys especially.”

Getting one back for Ottawa late in regulation, Pinto, who did a lot of the heavy lifting for Ottawa, beat Bobrovsky with a sharp-angle shot from the goal line to make it 6-2 at 17:35.

Improving to 3-0-0, Bobrovsky finished with 26 saves on 28 shots against.

“It’s a good start, a good start,” Bobrovsky said. “We’ve played good games.”

THEY SAID IT

“We’re excited to get on the road. You kind of get to hang out with the guys a little bit more. That should be a lot of fun.” – Seth Jones

“Just our consistency to do the right things. We try to preach about all those obvious things that we do, like dumping the puck in and rimming the puck and whatnot.” – Aaron Ekblad

“We’re so deep in here, so close in here. Really proud of the guys kind of bearing down and stepping up.” – Mackie Samoskevich

“I think their attention to detail has been really, really good. They’ve come in with the focus that we have to be right in the systems part of our game.” – Paul Maurice

CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe is now tied Viktor Kozlov for ninth place on the Panthers all-time list scoring list with 291 points.

- The Panthers are the second reigning Stanley Cup champion in the past 25 years to win their first three games of the season.

- Florida went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 3-for-5 on the power play.

- A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich each recorded five hits.

- The Panthers led 13-7 in shot attempts and 2-0 in goals when Evan Rodrigues was deployed at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Time to hit the road!

Packing their bags for the first time this season, the Panthers will open a five-game road trip with a battle against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

To learn how to watch, click HERE.