RECAP: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1

TORONTO – Never bet against the Cats in a big game.

Punching their third straight ticket to the Eastern Conference Final, the Florida Panthers took care of business in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Working to defend their Stanley Cup, they are the sixth reigning champion to reach the Conference Finals since 2010.

“We know there’s a tremendous amount of work left,” forward Sam Reinhart said.

At the start of the first period, the Panthers rarely let go of the puck.

By the time the ice crew came out, the Panthers were leading 21-0 in shot attempts through the first 6:33 of action, but couldn’t convert on any of their chances to secure an early lead.

After surviving that early push, the Maple Leafs went on the offensive.

Just past the midway point of the period, Sergei Bobrovsky was suddenly thrust into the fray when he had to come up with a huge stop on William Nylander from the doorstep.

Later, Bobrovsky stopped both Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz on breakaways.

“You stick with your game, you see what comes and you try to give yourself the best chance to stop it,” Bobrovsky said. “It’s big moments, but I thought the guys didn’t give up much.”

Despite trailing 31-17 in shot attempts, Toronto led 10-9 in scoring chances in the period.

“We own the first 10 minutes of the first period, and they own the second 10 minutes,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “If you flip it, you say they came out right. We came out right, and they found the answer to come back at us. That’s the truth. … It’s so much closer than you think. You’re (the media) going to kill these guys (the Maple Leafs), and they don’t deserve it.”

In the second period, the Panthers regained momentum.

With Reinhart cruising down the slot and --- rightfully so -- drawing a lot of attention from the Maple Leafs, Seth Jones kept the puck for himself on a rush play and fired a shot past Joseph Woll from the right circle to break the ice and make it 1-0 at 3:15.