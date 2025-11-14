RECAP: Panthers 6, Capitals 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Welcome to the club, Brad Marchand.

Earning his 1,000th career point, the veteran forward dished out a pair of assists to help the Florida Panthers cruise to a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

After recording the milestone-clinching point with an assist on Eetu Luostarinen’s empty-net goal late in regulation, Marchand was swarmed on the ice by his Panthers teammates.

“We all celebrate together,” said Marchand, who stretched his point streak to nine games in the win. “It feels pretty incredible to be part of a group that enjoys each other as much as we do and is as close as we are. It makes these moments that much more special.”

A rare feat, Marchand is just the 102nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points.

"Years and years, they compound,” Marchand said of his achievement. “You can play for a while and good things start happening. I remember a couple years ago I looked and it was 800 [points]. I couldn't believe I had that many, and I kind of started chasing it from that point. It's exciting. It’s something I’m really proud of, and hopefully there’s many more.”

As for the Panthers, two points aren’t bad either.

Improving to 9-7-1, here’s how the game went down for the back-to-back champs.

Brandon Duhaime, a Florida native and former Jr. Panther, broke the ice for the Capitals when he tipped in a shot from Rasmus Sandin to make it 1-0 at 8:25 of the first period.

Getting the goal back for the Panthers just 28 seconds later, Evan Rodrigues pounced on a rebound in the slot and ripped the rubber right past Logan Thompson to make it 1-1 at 8:53.