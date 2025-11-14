RECAP: Panthers 6, Capitals 3

Marchand makes history as Panthers cruise past Capitals

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – Welcome to the club, Brad Marchand.

Earning his 1,000th career point, the veteran forward dished out a pair of assists to help the Florida Panthers cruise to a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

After recording the milestone-clinching point with an assist on Eetu Luostarinen’s empty-net goal late in regulation, Marchand was swarmed on the ice by his Panthers teammates.

“We all celebrate together,” said Marchand, who stretched his point streak to nine games in the win. “It feels pretty incredible to be part of a group that enjoys each other as much as we do and is as close as we are. It makes these moments that much more special.”

A rare feat, Marchand is just the 102nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points.

"Years and years, they compound,” Marchand said of his achievement. “You can play for a while and good things start happening. I remember a couple years ago I looked and it was 800 [points]. I couldn't believe I had that many, and I kind of started chasing it from that point. It's exciting. It’s something I’m really proud of, and hopefully there’s many more.”

As for the Panthers, two points aren’t bad either.

Improving to 9-7-1, here’s how the game went down for the back-to-back champs.

Brandon Duhaime, a Florida native and former Jr. Panther, broke the ice for the Capitals when he tipped in a shot from Rasmus Sandin to make it 1-0 at 8:25 of the first period.

Getting the goal back for the Panthers just 28 seconds later, Evan Rodrigues pounced on a rebound in the slot and ripped the rubber right past Logan Thompson to make it 1-1 at 8:53.

Rodrigues makes it 1-1 against the Capitals.

Hitting a milestone, it was Rodrigues’ 100th career goal.

Keeping the Capitals at bay, Daniil Tarasov made 16 saves in the first period.

Finishing with 37 stops, he earned his first win as a Panther.

“It means a lot,” Tarasov said. “It’s kind of tough, especially with a new team and you can’t get a win at the beginning of the season. Then, finally, we got it. I’m so happy and proud of these guys. We got huge milestones tonight. Just happy to be a part of that.”

Pressing the attack early in the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Cole Schwindt tipped in a sizzling point shot from Gustav Forsling to make it 2-1 at 3:05.

Joining Rodrigues in snagging a milestone puck, it was Forsling’s 200th career point.

With the Panthers on the power play after the Capitals got caught with too many men on the ice, Sam Reinhart, one of the league’s top players on the man advantage, extended the lead to 3-1 when he backhanded a rebound past Thompson and into the twine at 14:38.

Reinhart makes it 3-1 against the Capitals.

Entering tonight’s tilt, Thompson had given up three or more goals just once this season.

“That’s the only way you’re going to create against a team like that,” Reinhart said of Florida’s ability to get to the net in the win. “Especially when we’re going up against them, there’s not much room for anybody out there. It’s always going to be tough making plays.”

Just 52 second into the third period, the Capitals made it a one-goal game when Justin Sourdif, a former Panthers draft pick, beat Tarasov with a deflection from the doorstep.

Regaining the two-goal cushion and giving the Panthers some breathing room with his second goal of the game, Reinhart took a sweet dish from Anton Lundell, pulled Thompson out of position with elite patience, and then fired a shot into the cage to make it 4-2 at 4:54.

Earning a four-minute power play, the Panthers continued to inflate Thompson’s goals-against average when Seth Jones buried a blast from the point to make it 5-2 at 9:50.

Jones makes it 5-2 against the Capitals.

Like Rodrigues, Jones officially joined the 100-goal club.

“Pretty cool night for everybody,” Jones said.

Not packing it up, the Capitals cut their deficit to 5-3 with a goal from Sandin at 12:40.

Ending the game with an exclamation point, the Panthers brought the home crowd to its feet and brought the action to a celebratory halt when Marchand sent the puck over to Eetu Luostarinen, who then floated a shot into Washington’s empty net to make it 6-3 at 18:30.

Despite it being an individual accolade, Marchand’s moment was shared by all.

Luostarinen makes it 6-3 on a pass from Marchand against the Capitals.

“You know it’s coming,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s been so prolific over his career. It’s good for him to experience it at home. I think it’s nice that he gets to have the fans appreciate it and celebrate it with him. It was great.”

THEY SAID IT

“Not a great game [for me], but we’re obviously a deep team. Lundy, Lousty and I enjoy playing together. We have great chemistry, and we all benefit from that.” – Brad Marchand

“We had a bunch of guys, I thought, have good nights.” – Paul Maurice

“Keep working. Just waiting. It’s going to come anyway. We played outstanding tonight. It was kind of tough in the first period, back from the California trip. We just got our legs going and showed our best in the third.” – Daniil Tarasov

“It’s obviously nice. It seems like it’s been a hot second since we’ve had a couple [wins] in a row. It’s nice to get another effort. Tarry was incredible, especially early.” – Sam Reinhart

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart has scored in seven of the last nine games.

- Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen each recorded three points.

- Sam Bennett won 75% of his faceoffs.

- Donovan Sebrango blocked a team-high six shots.

- Seth Jones led the Panthers in shots (5) and hits (4).

- Daniil Tarasov made 10 high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The homestand is just getting started.

Penning another chapter in the Battle of Florida, the Panthers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

