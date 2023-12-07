RECAP: Panthers 5, Stars 4

That goal would prove to be critical as Thomas Harley cut Florida’s lead down to 5-4 soon after when his point shot on the power play took an odd route through traffic and got through Bobrovsky at 12:26.

But when push came to shove, the Panthers held on.

After the Stars pulled Oettinger to gain a 6-on-5 advantage, Barkov, Reinhart, Rodrigues, Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling had a monster shift. On the ice for roughly 1:30, they nearly ran out the entire clock before a late stoppage in play.

With only 15 or so seconds left, the Panthers proceeded to lock down the win.

“They’re built a lot like us,” Maurice said. “They’re a very deep, very veteran team. We wanted to have a playoff mindset. You can expect that the other team is going to have something go for them because they’re a good team. You’re not dominating these teams. When it does [go for them], your game doesn’t change.

“That event happened a couple times. We were feeling good after the first goal and then they tied it, but I liked our game after that. A couple strange ones there to tie it 3-3, but there really wasn’t a sag or a panic on the bench. Just go and play the next shift. … I like the way the bench felt with the momentum swings that we saw.”

THEY SAID IT

“The Barky one was really big. It kind of settled us down and gave us the lead again and we could just go from there.” – Sam Reinhart on Aleksander Barkov’s go-ahead goal in the third period

“We just keep working, keep learning new things, keep working on our game. By this time, we know where each other are. I know where Reino’s going and Roddy’s going. It’s easy to play with those guys. They’re smart players.” – Aleksander Barkov on linemates Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues

“That was actually a message pregame. We knew it was going to be a playoff-type game. That’s a great team over there. The focus was just on the next shift no matter what happened. Treat it like it’s the playoffs. Limit the momentum swings. We did a great job of that.” – Evan Rodrigues on Florida’s response in the third period

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season.

- The Panthers improved to 10-0-2 when scoring first this season.

- Evan Rodrigues recorded his second four-point game of the season.

- Aleksander Barkov blocked a team-high three shots on goal.

- Carter Verhaeghe extended his goal-scoring streak to three games.

- Sergei Bobrovsky improved to 17-2-2 in his career against Dallas.

- Florida led 25-16 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click here.