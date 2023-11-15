RECAP: Panthers 5, Sharks 3

Moments later, Sam Bennett appeared to increase Florida’s newfound lead to 5-3, but his goal was unfortunately called back after the Sharks successfully challenged for offside.

Making it 5-3 a second time, the Panthers locked in the win when Aleksander Barkov took a nice dish from Verhaeghe and deposited to the puck into the empty net with 2:13 left on the clock.

After Kunin’s go-ahead goal, Florida surrendered just two shots on goal.

Stolarz finished with 19 saves, while Blackwood made 27.

“The first period was even,” Maurice said. “We had some chances. A bit sluggish, maybe for both teams. The second period, I thought we were actually pretty good. We got 15 shots blocked in the second. You get some of those through, you’re going to get some more action on ‘em. I think we were on the right end of the ice. In the third, we started to get the puck through to the net.”

The Panthers have won 10 straight games against the Sharks.

THEY SAID IT

“It was important. They’ve been good for us all year and done really important things. Their last game they didn’t love, so important for them to come out and be difference-makers tonight. They also need to do that for themselves. They work hard, they battle.” – Paul Maurice on Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Stenlund lighting the lamp

“We’re just trying to play our game every night, every shift, every minute. It bounces our way now. We’ve just got to keep it going.” – Kevin Stenlund on Florida’s winning streak

“We got some energy. We had a couple breakdowns they scored on. It shows the resilience of our group. We came back and had a couple big power play goals. It was nice.” – Carter Verhaeghe on the Panthers pushing back in the third period

CATS STATS

- Florida’s five-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak in the NHL.

- Evan Rodrigues skated in his 400th NHL game.

- Anthony Stolarz improved to 10-1-0 in his career against the Sharks.

- Sam Reinhart recorded his 10th multi-point game of the season.

- The Panthers have won their last seven games at SAP Center.

- Florida led 16-6 in shots on goal in the third period.

- Sam Bennett posted a team-high 73.08 CF% at 5-on-5.

- Niko Mikkola saw a team-leading 24:36 of ice time.

WHAT’S NEXT?

We’ve still got a couple late nights ahead of us.

With one game down and two more to go on their annual road trip through the Golden State, the Panthers will kick off their first back-to-back of the season when they face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.