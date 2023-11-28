RECAP: Panthers 5, Senators 0

Not lost in all of the chaos, Bobrovsky was unbeatable.

Earning his second shutout of the season and the 40th of his career, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner stopped all 20 shots he faced, including three key high-danger shots on goal for Ottawa.

“A shutout is teamwork,” said Bobrovsky, who improved his personal record to 10-6-1. “I appreciate my teammates for the hard work they put in. I am lucky to get the shutout.”

After being blanked by the Jets in their last outing, this was quite the response from the Cats.

“We had a real tough outing against Winnipeg that didn’t look anything like the game we want to play,” Maurice said. “Even in the third, it gets a little squirrely. The first two periods, for sure, in terms of technically how we want to play the game we were pretty darn good.”

THEY SAID IT

“He didn’t get a high-volume night, but that save on the power play through the seam was just fantastic for him. I’m happy that it ends up a shutout because he played very well in the Boston game and didn’t get the result.” – Paul Maurice on Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance

“There’s just no rhythm. It is what it is. There’s not much you can do. Just focused on getting Bobby the shutout obviously and keeping the two points in the bag and trying to get out of here and get ready for tomorrow.” – Sam Reinhart on tonight’s penalty-filled game

“It was one of those games. It’s a division rivalry. It was a good game overall. We got two points against a big opponent, a really good opponent. They’ve got a really good team – fast, skilled. It’s a big points for us.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on taking down the Senators

“You don’t see that every night, but what’s most important is the two points that we wanted to get here.” – Aleksander Barkov on starting the road trip off on the right foot

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart ranks second in the NHL in road goals (9).

- Aleksander Barkov now stands as the franchise’s all-time leader in power-play points (192).

- The Panthers scored three power-play goals for the first time since April 6, 2023.

- Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his seventh shutout as a member of the Panthers.

- The Panthers surrendered just four shots on goal over six penalty kills.

- Niko Mikkola racked up a team-leading five hits.

- Florida controlled 61.33% of shot attempts at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

No rest for these Cats!

Facing off for the second time this season, the Panthers will close out their Canadian back-to-back with a tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

In their first meeting, the Panthers claimed a 3-1 win in Sunrise on Oct. 19.