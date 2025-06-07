RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 4 (2OT)

With over a minute of power-play time carrying over from the end of the second period for the Oilers, the Panthers finished off a key penalty kill at the start of the third period.

In the series, the Panthers have killed of eight of Edmonton’s 10 power plays.

“It was huge,” Lundell said. “We know they have a good power play, and we have to be aware of that. I feel like we can do some stuff better and bring the good things to next game as well.”

Putting forth a strong defensive effort all game, Gustav Forsling saved the day midway through the third period when he dove to block a grade-a chance from Corey Perry from the right circle.

Right after, Luostarinen broke up another lethal look with a stellar backcheck.

Near the end of the period, Bobrovsky denied Draisaitl on his signature one-timer.

But even with the Panthers not giving up anything, the Oilers found a way.

With the goaltender pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage, Edmonton forced overtime when Perry somehow found a loose puck in the slot and sent it past Bobrovsky’s blocker and into the twine to make it 4-4 with only 17.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Per NHL stats, it was the latest tying goal in the history of the Cup Final.

Of course, it didn’t faze the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“You know our group,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’re coming in here. We’re hooting and hollering. We’re having some fun. Bad break. What are you going to do? Guys played so hard in that 5-on-6 before that. Just a tough bounce there. It was the opposite of what you guys probably thought we were like in the locker room. We were upbeat, joking around, having some fun.”

Stepping up for Edmonton in the first overtime, Skinner provided the heroics for the home team when he laid out and barely get his left pad on a rebound attempt from Marchand.

Later, Skinner denied Reinhart on a shot from the right circle.

Going save-for-save with Skinner, Bobrovsky made 13 saves in the first overtime.

A brick wall between the pipes, Bobrovsky ended up with 42 total saves in Game 2, becoming the first goaltender to ever post back-to-back 40-save performances to begin a Cup Final.

"I don't think we talk about the two goalies enough in this series,” head coach Paul Maurice said. There were some good saves made a both ends, high-end saves. There’s some world-class shooters here [in this series]. … Both goalies have been outstanding.”

But in the end, one goalie had to bend.

Adding to his ever-growing legacy in the second overtime, Marchand got behind the defense, took another tape-to-tape pass from Lundell, skated in on Edmonton’s net and tucked the puck under Skinner’s stick and pads to lock in the 5-4 win.