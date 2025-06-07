RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 4 (2OT)

Marchand scores twice as Panthers head home with a 1-1 split in Stanley Cup Final

recap game 2 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

EDMONTON – There’s been a lot of talk about ice cream these playoffs.

With that, I guess you could say we’ve got a “banana split” in the Stanley Cup Final.

Bringing the cinematic series to 1-1 heading to South Florida, Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game at 8:05 of the second overtime to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers during an unforgettable Game 2 at Rogers Place on Friday.

“Pure excitement and adrenaline, for our whole group,” Marchand said. “It’s obviously a very important game for our team. We all knew we were one shot away, and luckily it went our way. You could tell the excitement that our group had.”

Earning an early power play after a high stick, the Panthers broke the ice just 2:07 into the first period when Sam Bennett beat Stuart Skinner with a snipe from the slot to make it 1-0.

Setting a new NHL record, the goal was Bennett’s 12th on the road this postseason.

Bennett makes it 1-0 early in the first period against Edmonton.

“I don’t think there’s any difference between home or on the road for me,” Bennett said of his historic goal. “Right now, they seem to be going in. I’m getting some great passes from my teammates, great set-ups. There’s nothing I’m doing differently, it’s just going in.”

Getting the game knotted back up, Evander Kane took a nifty touch pass from Viktor Arvidsson, skated into the zone and ripped a far-side shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-1 at 7:39.

With play at 4-on-4, the Oilers took the lead when Evan Bouchard regathered the puck after his initial shot was blocked and fired it past Bobrovsky from the slot to make it 2-1 at 9:19.

Finishing off a pretty passing play, the Panthers pulled even when Seth Jones took a dish from Eetu Luostarinen and snapped a wicked shot past Skinner to make it 2-2 at 11:37.

Jones makes it 2-2 in the first period against Edmonton.

On the power play following an eyebrow-raising goaltender interference penalty on Bennett, the Oilers regained the lead when Connor McDavid made a dazzling move before sending the puck to Leon Draisaitl for a goal from the right circle to make it 3-2 at 12:37.

In addition to multiple lead changes, the chaotic first period featured seven power plays.

Following a few saves for Skinner early in the second period, the Panthers found another tying goal when Dmitry Kulikov buried a long shot through traffic to make it 3-3 at 8:23.

With the whistles continuing to blow the way of the Oilers, the Panthers still managed to turn a negative into a huge positive after finding themselves on yet another penalty kill.

Set loose on a breakaway thanks to a great effort from Anton Lundell, Marchand skated in on Skinner all alone before scoring five-hole to put Florida up 4-3 at 12:09.

Leading all active NHL players, Marchand has scored 10 career goals in the Cup Final.

Marchand makes it 4-3 in the second period against Edmonton.

With over a minute of power-play time carrying over from the end of the second period for the Oilers, the Panthers finished off a key penalty kill at the start of the third period.

In the series, the Panthers have killed of eight of Edmonton’s 10 power plays.

“It was huge,” Lundell said. “We know they have a good power play, and we have to be aware of that. I feel like we can do some stuff better and bring the good things to next game as well.”

Putting forth a strong defensive effort all game, Gustav Forsling saved the day midway through the third period when he dove to block a grade-a chance from Corey Perry from the right circle.

Right after, Luostarinen broke up another lethal look with a stellar backcheck.

Near the end of the period, Bobrovsky denied Draisaitl on his signature one-timer.

But even with the Panthers not giving up anything, the Oilers found a way.

With the goaltender pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage, Edmonton forced overtime when Perry somehow found a loose puck in the slot and sent it past Bobrovsky’s blocker and into the twine to make it 4-4 with only 17.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Per NHL stats, it was the latest tying goal in the history of the Cup Final.

Of course, it didn’t faze the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“You know our group,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’re coming in here. We’re hooting and hollering. We’re having some fun. Bad break. What are you going to do? Guys played so hard in that 5-on-6 before that. Just a tough bounce there. It was the opposite of what you guys probably thought we were like in the locker room. We were upbeat, joking around, having some fun.”

Stepping up for Edmonton in the first overtime, Skinner provided the heroics for the home team when he laid out and barely get his left pad on a rebound attempt from Marchand.

Later, Skinner denied Reinhart on a shot from the right circle.

Going save-for-save with Skinner, Bobrovsky made 13 saves in the first overtime.

A brick wall between the pipes, Bobrovsky ended up with 42 total saves in Game 2, becoming the first goaltender to ever post back-to-back 40-save performances to begin a Cup Final.

"I don't think we talk about the two goalies enough in this series,” head coach Paul Maurice said. There were some good saves made a both ends, high-end saves. There’s some world-class shooters here [in this series]. … Both goalies have been outstanding.”

But in the end, one goalie had to bend.

Adding to his ever-growing legacy in the second overtime, Marchand got behind the defense, took another tape-to-tape pass from Lundell, skated in on Edmonton’s net and tucked the puck under Skinner’s stick and pads to lock in the 5-4 win.

Marchand gives Florida the 5-4 win in 2OT against Edmonton.

At that moment, everyone not in a Panthers jersey was silent.

“I think our whole bench stood up when he had a breakaway there,” Bennett said. “It’s just a huge play at a huge time. He’s been incredible for us this whole playoffs.”

With the win, the Panthers have successfully negated the initial home-ice advantage for the Oilers.

Heading home, they’ll now look to defend their own barn in Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena.

“Just such a great feeling,” Tkachuk said of heading home with a split. “We worked hard. I thought we played two good games. Tonight was a step better than Game 1, but they’re a great team, we’re a great team. We could’ve been out of here 0-2. We ‘ve could’ve been out of here 2-0. It’s just crazy how it works. It’s 1-1 going back home. Now we’ve got home-ice. We’ll pretend there’s zeros across the board now. We’ve got home-ice, so let’s take advantage of it.”

THEY SAID IT

“You draw from your experiences. You just focus in the moment. A lot of guys have been through big moments and there’s a lot of leaders on this team.” – Brad Marchand

“We’ve been great on the road all playoffs long. We’re a confident group on the road. We enjoy being on the road. You get to spend more time together.” – Sam Bennett

“I just don’t think it gets too big for him (Brad Marchand). He’s been one of our most vocal guys. … It doesn’t seem like he ever gets too rattled about it, which is something you need. He’s a veteran presence. He’s got a ring.” – Nate Schmidt

“Bobby (Sergei Bobrovsky) was great again. It’s fun to watch him. He stays so calm there. He’s Bob. We trust him.” – Anton Lundell

CATS STATS

- Brad Marchand scored his second career shorthanded goal in the Cup Final.

- Sam Bennett has scored in each of his last five road playoff games.

- This was the 99th overtime game in the history of the Cup Final.

- The Panthers have set a franchise record with nine road wins these playoffs.

- Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his 58th career playoff win to surpass Tuukka Rask (57) for sole possession of 18th place in NHL history.

- Paul Maurice earned his 83rd career playoff win to surpass Toe Blake (82) and tie Barry Trotz (83) for 14th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

- The Panthers led 39-35 in scoring chances at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Aleksander Barkov won a team-high 24 faceoffs.

- Five of Florida’s six defensemen recorded multiple blocked shots.

- Nate Schmidt registered his second straight two-assist game.

- Tomas Nosek racked up a team-high eight hits.

- Seth Jones led the Panthers with 34:35 of ice time.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Cup Final is coming back to Sunrise.

Trying to pull ahead in the series, the Panthers will host the Oilers in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers looking for a split in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

NOTEBOOK: Bouncing back in Game 2; Schmidt shines in return to SCF

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Charlotte Checkers advance to Calder Cup Finals

Greer out with injury for Game 1, Boqvist slots in for Panthers

PREVIEW: Panthers, Oilers ‘finally’ kick off Stanley Cup Final with Game 1

Jones thrilled to reach Stanley Cup Final for 1st time with Panthers

Bobrovsky continuing to change postseason narrative entering Final with Panthers

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Time with Panthers has been 'life-altering' experience for Maurice

Schmidt hoping to win elusive Stanley Cup with Panthers

Kygo wears Panthers merch during set at music festival

Stanley Cup Final Preview: Panthers vs. Oilers

What’s Brewing: Stanley Cup Final Starts; Watch Parties at Amerant Bank Arena

Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov Named Winner of 2025 Frank J. Selke and King Clancy Memorial Trophies

Panthers captain Barkov surprised with Selke, King Clancy trophies

Tkachuk, Panthers brace for Stanley Cup Final rematch against 'very hungry' Oilers