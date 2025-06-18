RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Once in a lifetime? Try twice in two years!

Keeping the Stanley Cup in South Florida, the powerhouse Panthers stuck to their signature brand of hockey to secure their second straight championship with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“There was never a moment for us where we thought it was too much for us or we were in over our heads,” said forward Sam Bennett, who took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the postseason. “There’s just so much belief in that locker room, so much experience. Everyone truly believed we could win a Stanley Cup again from Day 1.”

Winning their first Cup last season by defeating the Oilers in Game 7, the Panthers are just the seventh franchise in NHL history to win each of their first two Cups on home ice.

After netting the game-winning goal in last year’s Cup-clinching win, Sam Reinhart provided the heroics once again, scoring four goals in an overall dominant effort.

Holding it down between the pipes, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 29 shots.

“It’s something you never really think about,” said Reinhart, who tied the record for most goals scored in a single Cup Final game. “In a lot of instances, this one was even harder to overcome and be here at the end. We’re proud of this one.”

Bringing the home crowd into the action early, Reinhart opened the scoring when he picked Evan Bouchard’s pocket at the blue line, maneuvered around Mattias Ekholm and then fired a shot past Stuart Skinner while falling down to make it 1-0 at 4:36 of the first period.