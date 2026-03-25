RECAP: Panthers 5, Kraken 4 (SO)

Panthers rally for win as Maurice hits 2,000 games

recap fla vs sea 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – After letting a late multi-goal lead slip away, the Florida Panthers rallied to lock down a 5-4 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Improving to 35-32-3, the Panthers split their season series with the Kraken.

“I think we played pretty solid until towards the end of it,” forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “A few mistakes, and they made us pay there. But we battled and got the win, so it’s good.”

The first period came and went with no goals.

Even though they only led 5-4 in shots in the period, the Panthers still had a few very close calls. Early on, Carter Verhaeghe was denied by Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord on a shot from just outside the crease. Later, Daccord robbed Noah Gregor on a shot from the slot.

The loudest cheers of the opening 20 minutes came during stoppages.

First, it was Paul Maurice being honored for coaching in his 2,000th career game.

The man behind the bench during Florida’s back-to-back runs to the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025, Maurice joins Scotty Bowman (2,141) as the only coaches to reach 2,000 games.

With the Panthers still in the midst of a great window of contention, Maurice isn’t slowing down either.

“Life happens to you,” said Maurice, who also ranks third on the NHL’s all-time wins list with 951. “The next thing you know, you have a couple thousand games in. You’ve got a group of guys that you love coming to work with, so you’re not ready [to stop]. I don’t feel like 2,000 is the end of it for me. It wasn’t hang out [in the NHL] until a number. We’re in a tough spot here. We all understand that. But we like our group. We like what we’ve built. I love coming to the rink and I love working here. I love living in Florida, and I love these guys.”

Later in the period, Aaron Ekblad was honored for skating in his 800th game.

A cornerstone on the blue line ever since he was taken by the Panthers with the first-overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad currently sits atop the franchise’s all-time leaderboard in goals (121), assists (284), points (405) and games played (800) by a defenseman.

"It's been an amazing, wonderful ride, and I can't wait to continue it,” Ekblad said.

Called from up from the AHL earlier in the day, Gregor helped the Panthers break the ice in the second period when he flew down the left side of the ice before setting up Nolan Foote for a goal from the doorstep with a slick cross-ice pass in transition to make it 1-0 at 2:32.

Foote makes it 1-0 against the Kraken in the second period.

“My line, we just played connected,” Foote said.

Doubling the lead for the Panthers in the third period, Vinnie Hinostroza’s rebound attempt ricocheted off Luostarinen’s leg and past Daccord to make it 2-0 at 5:16.  In six games since being acquired at the trade deadline, Hinostroza has produced four points (2G, 2A).

“I think they’re playing with great energy,” Luostarinen said of Florida’s call-ups. “They’re forechecking hard and getting good looks. They’re burying the pucks, too. It’s good to see.”

Just over two minutes later, Verhaeghe – after luring Daccord out of his crease – sent a shot off the Kraken goaltender and into the cage to increase Florida’s lead to 3-0 at 7:37.

Verhaeghe makes it 3-0 against the Kraken in the third period.

Over the last six games, Verhaeghe has lit the lamp four times.

Spoiling a bid for back-to-back shutouts for Sergei Bobrovsky, Seattle cut into its deficit when Ryker Evans backhand a rebound past Florida’s netminder to make it 3-1 at 8:10.

Picking up his second point of the game, Gregor extended the lead to 4-1 for the Panthers when his attempted cross-ice pass to Foote was poked in by a Kraken defender at 12:21.

“I’ve been doing it for a little it now,” Gregor said of his ability to stay ready for when his number is called. “Being up and down or being in and out of the lineup, it’s kind of the same thing. I feel like I’m a professional, and whenever I get the called I’ll be ready to go.”

Gregor makes it 4-2 against the Kraken in the third period.

Responding for the Kraken, Matty Beniers scored to make it 4-2 at 14:17.

Then, in the span of just 14 seasons, Seattle struck twice.

After Jordan Eberle slipped behind the defense and beat Bobrovsky to make it 4-3 at 16:24, Bobby McMann cashed in on a breakaway to stun the Panthers and make it 4-4 at 16:38.

With the action eventually rolling over into the shootout, Hinostroza scored the lone goal for the Panthers with a nifty move, while Bobrovsky stopped all three of Seattle’s shooters.

In backstopping the Panthers to the 5-4 win, Bobrovsky claimed sole possession of seventh place on the NHL’s all-time wins list with the 455th victory of his long and illustrious career.

“He’s one of the best for a reason,” Gregor said. “He’s been doing it a long time.”

THEY SAID IT

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen four unassisted goals in a hockey game, so that tells you how it was played. I liked our start.” – Paul Maurice

“It’s great. I’ve gotten to know Gregs (Noah Gregor) down in Charlotte, and you know he brings that speed. He obviously showed it tonight.” – Nolan Foote

“That’s an unreal accomplishment [to coach in 2,000 games]. To be able to see his (Paul Maurice’s) work and see his coaching, it’s obviously a big part of my game as well. A huge milestone. Happy for him.” – Eetu Luostarinen

CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe has achieved his fifth 50-point season as a Panther, tied for third most in franchise history. Only Aleksander Barkov (10) and Jonathan Huberdeau (7) have more.

- Mike Benning has recorded four assists in six games since making his NHL debut.

- Sam Bennett won a team-high eight faceoffs.

- Donovan Sebrango blocked a team-high four shots.

- Cole Reinhardt had a team-high nine hits.

- The Panthers led 26-22 in scoring chances.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will try to slow down one of the top teams in the Western Conference when they host the Minnesota Wild at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

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