RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

“That’s important,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the special teams battle. “This whole thing is a confidence game, so you can get to the next game feeling good about it. They’re going to make adjustments. A lot of broken-play goals in this.”

Taking exception to a shot fired in his direction, Marchand dropped the gloves with Shayne Gostisbehere, ducking a punch before taking the Hurricanes defenseman down to the ice.

Despite a heigh advantage for Gostisbehere, Marchand claimed the title belt.

At 14:55, Luostarinen, who entered the series tied with Marchand for the team-lead in points with 12, extended Florida’s lead even further with a goal to make it 5-1 at 14:55.

With the game already out of reach, the Hurricanes managed to get one goal back, with Jackson Blake finding the back of the net on the power play to make it 5-2 at 16:19.

Following a thrilling win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round just 48 hours earlier, the Panthers appeared to pick up right where they left off in Raleigh.

One win down, three to go.

“We wanted to be ready for this game,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We know how hard they play in this building. We wanted to be ready for this game. I think we got rewarded there early on. It was a good start by us. Overall, it was a good game.”

THEY SAID IT

“I don’t think affects it, but when you’re on the road I think it keeps a loud building a little more quiet.” – Paul Maurice on the value of scoring first

“We felt we were moving the puck well. We did a good job of spreading the zone. Lots of puck movement, changing sides and getting pucks to the net.” – Sam Bennett on the power play

“You have a good flow. You get the good schedule. You just play and don’t think much about off-ice or anything. You just rest, recover, get ready and play.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on playing every other day

CATS STATS

- Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series own an all-time series record of 534-250.

- Dating back to 2023, Matthew Tkachuk has points in four straight games against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

- Aaron Ekblad scored his seventh career playoff goal to surpass Gord Kluzak and Chris Phillips for the fourth most by a defenseman selected first overall in the NHL Draft.

- Sam Bennett is the third Panther to score at least seven goals in consecutive postseasons.

- With his 54th career playoff win, Sergei Bobrovsky surpassed Gerry Cheevers (53) and tied Terry Sawchuk (54) for 19th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

- Tomas Nosek won a team-high 10 faceoffs.

- Jonah Gadjovich had a team-high eight hits.

- Tomas Nosek and Evan Rodrigues each had two assists.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s going to be every other day from here on out.

After a brief recharge, the Panthers will return to the ice in search of a 2-0 series lead when they battle the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

For watch party information, click HERE.