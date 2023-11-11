RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – In a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final, the Florida Panthers got the better of the Carolina Hurricanes once again in a 5-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Extending their winning streak to three games, Florida now sits at 8-4-1 in the standings.

“We had all four lines going today," captain Aleksander Barkov said. "We played the right way. We know whenever we play against Carolina it’s going to be a tough, tough grind from start to finish. I think we had a pretty good grind today.”

In the win, 10 different Panthers skaters recorded at least one point.

“We had some guys have really good nights,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Some of them weren’t on the scoresheet. I thought Eetu Luostarinen had his best game of the year by far. He was outstanding tonight. We had a bit of that tonight. [The Hurricanes] are a real good team.”

After two huge saves in rapid succession from Sergei Bobrovsky, the Hurricanes opened the scoring when Jesper Kotkaniemi buried a rebound to make it 1-0 at 1:20 of the first period.

Picking up right where he left off against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, Matthew Tkachuk evened the score when he collected a centering feed from Carter Verhaeghe in the slot and fired a shot past Antti Raanta’s outstretched paddle to make it 1-1 at 3:01.

For those watching, the goal was reminiscent of his series-clincher in Game 4.