RECAP: Panthers 5, Flames 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – It only took two games for Vladimir Tarasenko to get comfortable.

Acquired from the Ottawa Senators in a pre-deadline deal on Wednesday, the skilled sniper posted two goals and an assist to help lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-1 beatdown of the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s nice,” Tarasenko smiled when asked about being able to contribute early with his new team. “It’s kind of a relief. … You understand your linemates more, the system and how the team plays. I feel like I felt [more] comfortable as the game went on.”

Winning 17 of their last 20 games, the Panthers, who were briefly jumped by the Boston Bruins for a few hours, have moved back into first place in the NHL with a 44-17-4 record.

“When the schedule gets stiffer, it means there’s more of a challenge,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought that was there tonight. It wears on you mentally. It got physical. We weren’t really excited about our start, but we had to get physical.”

With a combined 13 feet of goaltenders on the ice, neither team lit the lamp in the first period. Jacob Markstrom made nine saves for the Flames, while Anthony Stolarz matched him with nine saves of his own for the Panthers. Both teams had a trip to the power play.

Stolarz’s biggest stop in the opening 20 minutes came when he sprawled out and -- using all 6-foot-6 of his body -- kicked out a shot with his back leg to rob Andrew Mangiapane of a goal. That was one of five high-danger saves he made in the period, per NaturalStatTrick.com.