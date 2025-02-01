RECAP: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Despite surrendering a goal in the opening seconds, the Florida Panthers stormed back to secure a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 31-19-3, the Panthers remain in first place in the Atlantic Division.

“Sometimes it gets you out of wading into the game,” head coach Paul Maurice said of falling behind early. “A strong first period, and then pretty consistent from start to finish.”

Making history in victory, Maurice recorded the 900th win of his career.

In the history of the NHL, only three other coaches have reached that lofty number.

“It means you’re old,” said Maurice, who’s gone 125-75-17 with the Panthers. “It means you’re fortunate, for sure, and that you’ve coached a lot of really good players.”

Putting the Blackhawks on top just seven seconds into the first period, Landon Slaggert slipped the puck through Sergei Bobrovsky’s five-hole on a breakaway to make it 1-0.

From there, the Panthers exerted some unrelenting pressure.

Out of action since Dec. 20 due to an injury, Jonah Gadjovich turned that pressure into a point when he crashed the net and sent the puck past Petr Mrazek to make it 1-1 at 5:28.