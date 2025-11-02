RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 3 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The hockey gods know how to write a script.

Missing the last game after a close friend lost his daughter, Selah, to cancer, Brad Marchand opened the scoring and then later netted winning goal in the shootout to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“If anything, this week has taught me there’s so many incredible moments in life you just have to enjoy and not take too seriously and just kind of be in the moment,” Marchand said. “I wasn’t nervous or anything out there. It was more a great opportunity to honor Selah.”

Improving to 6-5-1, the Panthers finish their four-game homestand at 2-1-1.

Over those four games, they surrendered just four goals at 5-on-5.

“The things that we’re trying to get better at, we got much better at,” head coach Paul Maurice said of tonight’s win. “I think we were at about six and a half minutes of zone time, and that would be our best number of the year. We’ve still got some work to do, but we saw some pieces, more sustained pressure. Shot selection, we’ve got to work on a little bit.”

The first period came and went with few stoppages.

With the Panthers leading 6-5 in shots on goal, the best opportunity of the period came when Marchand was robbed of a goal by a diving paddle save from Casey DeSmith.

In the second period, Marchand fittingly opened the scoring when he ripped a wicked shot past DeSmith from the left circle in transition to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 1:48.