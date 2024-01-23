RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 1

NASHVILLE – Anthony Stolarz stopped 27 of 28 shots to help the Florida Panthers snap out of their four-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.

Winning six straight games on the road, Florida now sits at 28-14-4 on the season.

“We were on a four-game skid, but at the same time we felt like we were playing well and the bounces just weren’t quite going our way,” said Stolarz, who improved his personal record to 7-4-2. “It definitely feels good to get this one tonight.”

Making the win even more impressive, the Panthers were able to pocket two big points on the road without both superstar captain Aleksander Barkov (lower body) and top-pair defenseman Gustav Forsling, who is expecting an addition to his family.

“We were missing two big pieces with Barkov and Forsling out, so we knew it was going to be a hard-grind game,” Florida forward Sam Bennett said. “Guys were stepping up and playing bigger roles and bigger minutes. That’s all you can ask from your guys.”

After a tough night against the Minnesota Wild the last time out, the Panthers got an early boost with a strong effort from their penalty kill in the first period. Closing things out at the end of the kill, Stolarz shut his five-hole to deny a goal for Denis Gurianov.

Returning to form on the penalty kill, the Panthers finished a perfect 5-for-5.

Despite neither team finding the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, the Panthers carried the bulk of the play. Heading into the first intermission, they paced the Predators 25-8 in shot attempts, 13-4 in shots on goal and 9-5 in scoring chances at 5-on-5 play.

In the second period, the Panthers broke through on the power play when Sam Reinhart beat Juuse Saros from the slot after a big faceoff win from Bennett to make it 1-0 at 11:19. Setting a new career high, the goal was his team-leading 34th of the season.

On a 10-game point streak, Reinhart has scored 11 goals in that span.