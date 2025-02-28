RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – This win didn’t come up with a trophy, but two points are still nice.

Facing off at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers once again bested the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Moving back into first place in the Atlantic Division, Florida now sits at 36-21-3.

“Last time they were here, we played in the Final and we had such good games against them,” said forward Anton Lundell, who tallied a team-high three points (one goal, two assists) in the win. “Obviously, it brings old memories back. I feel like it’s one of those teams where it’s pretty easy to get ready for the game.”

Getting off to a spirited start, A.J. Greer and Edmonton’s Corey Perry dropped the gloves less than three minutes after the puck dropped.

On the power play, the Panthers thought they scored in the first period when Carter Verhaeghe, who broke the ice in Game 7 in June, tapped in a pass to make it 1-0 at 7:08.

But after the Oilers challenged for offside, the goal game off the board.

Giving the Panthers the lead later in the period, Lundell won a faceoff back to Uvis Balinskis, who beat Stuart Skinner with a shot from the half-wall to make it 1-0 at 12:28.