RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – This win didn’t come up with a trophy, but two points are still nice.

Facing off at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers once again bested the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Moving back into first place in the Atlantic Division, Florida now sits at 36-21-3.

“Last time they were here, we played in the Final and we had such good games against them,” said forward Anton Lundell, who tallied a team-high three points (one goal, two assists) in the win. “Obviously, it brings old memories back. I feel like it’s one of those teams where it’s pretty easy to get ready for the game.”

Getting off to a spirited start, A.J. Greer and Edmonton’s Corey Perry dropped the gloves less than three minutes after the puck dropped.

On the power play, the Panthers thought they scored in the first period when Carter Verhaeghe, who broke the ice in Game 7 in June, tapped in a pass to make it 1-0 at 7:08.

But after the Oilers challenged for offside, the goal game off the board.

Giving the Panthers the lead later in the period, Lundell won a faceoff back to Uvis Balinskis, who beat Stuart Skinner with a shot from the half-wall to make it 1-0 at 12:28.

Uvis Balinskis gives Florida a 1-0 lead in the first period against Edmonton.

Evening the score for Edmonton, Brett Kulak scored off the rush to make it 1-1 at 14:41.

Looking strong in the second period, the Panthers were finally rewarded when Aaron Ekblad fired a shot that clipped off Lundell and sailed straight into the cage to make it 2-1 at 15:30.

Earning praise from head coach Paul Maurice after the win, Lundell’s line – which also includes Eetu Luostarinen and Jesper Boqvist – led 10-4 in shot attempts and surrendered just one scoring chance at 5-on-5.

“I thought Lundell’s line was really good,” Maurice said.

Responding for the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl got around a defender and expertly lifted a shot over Sergei Bobrovsky’s glove to make it 2-2 at 17:30 with his league-leading 44th goal.

Jumping up into the action for the Panthers, Nate Schmidt broke the tie in the third period when he took a drop pass from Greer and beat Skinner from the high slot to make it 3-2 at 11:08.

Nate Schmidt makes it 3-2 against Edmonton in the third period.

Despite not being a member of last year’s championship squad, Schmidt felt the extra buzz.

“I feel like I got into a gladiator match in the second period in front of the net,” the veteran defenseman and first-year Panther said. “That’s the type of game this is when you play this team and feel the energy and the emotion, just from the other players, too.”

With just under seven minutes left, Bobrovsky ushered in the “Bob-by!” chants and kept the lead intact for the Panthers when he denied Connor McDavid on a good look in transition.

Bobrovsky finished with 24 saves, while Skinner made 32.

After having a goal taken away in the first period, Verhaeghe got revenge in the third.

Providing the Panthers with a two-goal cushion, the speedy sniper smoothly tucked the puck around Skinner’s right pad after having his initial shot blocked to make it 4-2 at 13:51.

Carter Verhaeghe extends the lead to 4-2 against Edmonton in the third period.

That goal proved to be incredibly important as the Oilers managed to cut into their deficit in the waning minutes of regulation when Zach Hyman touched twine to make it 4-3 at 16:35.

From there, the Panthers’ aggressive play led to a lack of discipline from the Oilers.

With 3:17 left in regulation, Mattias Ekholm sent the Panthers to the power play when he tripped Sam Reinhart. After surviving that penalty kill, Edmonton essentially ended their own shot at a comeback when Perry hooked Gustav Forsling with just 13.16 seconds left.

Following up their Cup win, the Panthers finished 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season.

“Playing against these guys, it’s always a big game, especially after what happened last year,” Verhaeghe said. “I think getting the best of them tonight kind of sent a message. We like the way we played. We kind of grinded it. We got the win, which is most important.”

“I feel like every team we’ve been playing against in playoffs, it also builds an extra spark between the teams. I felt like that was there today.” – Anton Lundell

“When he (Anton Lundell) wants to be, when he has his body and his position, he can really take over and dominate a game. I think that’s something that as a young player he’s only learning to get better and better at. It’s fun watch his progression as a young kid growing into a man.” – Nate Schmidt

- The Panthers allowed just eight high-danger shot attempts.

- Sam Bennett went 8-for-11 (72.7%) in the faceoff circle.

- Anton Lundell finished with a team-high +3 plus/minus rating.

- Jesper Boqvist logged a team-high four hits.

- Niko Mikkola blocked a team-high three shots on goal.

The Panthers will welcome back 2024 Stanley Cup champion Ryan Lomberg when they host the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

In addition to the game, the Panthers will also host their annual Kids Day.



