RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 0

EDMONTON – Lord Stanley wasn’t on the line this time, but it didn’t matter.

Putting together one of their best performances of the second half, the Florida Panthers showed what they're capable of during a dominant 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.

With the win, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers now sit at 34-31-3, while the Oilers, who were on the losing end of those two Stanley Cup Finals, fall to 34-27-9.

Facing adversity all season, the win was a good reminder of just how good the group is.

"I'm so happy for them,” head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s effort. “It's been a grind. It's been so hard. That's the best defensive corps that we've put on the ice since two minutes in Game 2 of the season. You see what those five guys (defensemen) can do.”

Stopping all 21 shots that came his way, Sergei Bobrovsky, a game removed from his 800th between the pipes in the NHL, earned the 454th win of his long and storied career, which moved him into a tie with Curtis Joseph for the seventh-most on the league’s all-time list.

"I'm humble and appreciate it,” said Bobrovsky, who’s heading to the Hall of Fame in the future. “I thank God for everything I have. But I'm focused on next game. I don't really think about it that much. It's a great achievement. You look at the goalies on the list, and I couldn’t dream about to be in the same category with them. I still don't believe."

Moments after a few close calls for the Oilers, the Panthers managed to break the ice when Cole Reinhardt skated in on all alone on Connor Ingram, pumped the breaks and then sent both himself and the puck into the back of the net to make it 1-0 at 11:12 of the first period.