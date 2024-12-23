RECAP: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

TAMPA – Some nights special teams are just special.

Scoring a pair of shorthanded goals and adding one more on the power play, the Florida Panthers secured a 4-2 win over the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Improving to 22-11-2, the Panthers have won four straight games.

“The 5-on-5 game should be pretty even with these two teams,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re both deep with great goaltending. It’s hard generating at 5-on-5. You don’t expect your kill to be that dynamic, but it’s been like that all year.”

Spencer Knight stole the show early for the Panthers, making two key stops in the first period. In the opening five minutes, he kicked out his right pad to stone Brayden Point from the doorstep. Late, he stopped Brandon Hagel on point-blank shot.

Picking up the win, Knight finished the game with 19 saves.

“It’s always fun playing them just because they’re so talented and it’s a really good challenge,” Knight said of facing the Lightning. “I think that makes us better.”

Opening the scoring on the power play, Sam Reinhart tipped in a point shot from Aaron Ekblad to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 15:51. On the play, Ekblad recorded the 250th assist of his career, breaking a tie with Stephen Weiss (249) for the third-most in franchise history.