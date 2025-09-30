RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Even in the preseason, you can’t beat overtime.
Netting his second goal of the game, Jack Studnicka scored on the power play just 28 seconds into the extra frame to lift the Florida Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.
With the win, Florida improves to 2-2-0 in the preseason.
“It’s cool,” Studnicka said of his heroics in overtime. “I don’t know if I have one of those on an NHL ice sheet. Preseason or not, it’s cool.”
Getting the home crowd into the action right away, Studnicka broke the ice for the Panthers just 56 seconds into the first period when he took a sweet dish from Mackie Samoskevich through traffic and beat Frederik Andersen with a backhand shot from the slot to make it 1-0.
His second goal of the preseason, Studnicka is off to a good start after inking a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on July 2. A veteran of 107 career NHL games, the 26-year-old forward spent last season in the AHL, racking up 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists).
“I think my game really fits the system that they’re trying to play really well,” Studnicka said of his first camp with the Panthers. “I like to play fast with my stick out to try and break up plays. Goal scoring aside, I think it’s been good so far.”
Giving fans a “Playoff Bob” sighting in September, Sergei Bobrovsky kept the Panthers on top when he made a series saves far too pretty for the preseason. After denying a slap shot on the power play, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner stoned two quick follow-up attempts.