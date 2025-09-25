RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

Tarasov makes 47 saves in comeback win

By Rob Darragh
RALEIGH - If you didn’t know goaltender Daniil Tarasov, you do now.

Behind a 47 save performance from the 26-year-old and a four-goal third period, the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

“He was fantastic, and that's a great thing for him, build confidence,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tarasov’s performance after the game. “All the guys back home will know about the performance he had tonight, so it's good for him.”

An early test shorthanded, the Panthers went down two men after a tripping and slashing call.

Not wavering under pressure, the game remained scoreless after the two minutes, with big saves from Tarasov and some critical clears.

In the game, the Panthers penalty kill would prevent all four Carolina man-advantages.

“We stuck together, battled together, and stayed patient until the end,” said Tarasov on the team’s ability to stick with it.

Breaking the ice, Ryan Suzuki put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 with a tipped shot at 10:07.

Extending the lead for Carolina, Jesperi Kotkaniemi ripped in a low wrist shot at 16:20.

Keeping it close, Tarasov made 16 saves during the first frame.

“It’s kind of like a small brick for the building of a season,” said Tarasov.

A scoreless second, the Florida netminder put on a clinic in net to keep the score as is.

Stopping odd-man rush attempts and a breakaway for Carolina, Tarasov had 15 high-danger saves through the first 40 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick.

Stopping an early power play chance for the Hurricanes in the third period, the Panthers followed up the effort with a strike.

Finding the back of the net, defenseman Ben Harpur buried a long range shot at 3:56, to bring the Panthers within one at 2-1.

“It was a little squirrely at times and Tarry (Tarasov) held us in there,” said Harpur. “He made a lot of big saves and gave us a chance to come back. I think it shows a lot about the resiliency of the guys in the room.”

Then the fun really started.

Evening the score, forward Noah Gregor made it 2-2 with a snap shot at 16:03.

Just over a minute later, defenseman Mike Benning gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at 17:17.

It was Benning’s third goal in the last two games.

Securing the win, forward Jack Studnicka hit the empty net with 38 seconds, giving the Panthers a 4-2 comeback win.

“It’s important for young players to learn to stay in the fight,” said Maurice. “You’re always alive.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Panthers will be back at home for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup, as they host the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

