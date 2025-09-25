RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

RALEIGH - If you didn’t know goaltender Daniil Tarasov, you do now.

Behind a 47 save performance from the 26-year-old and a four-goal third period, the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

“He was fantastic, and that's a great thing for him, build confidence,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tarasov’s performance after the game. “All the guys back home will know about the performance he had tonight, so it's good for him.”

An early test shorthanded, the Panthers went down two men after a tripping and slashing call.

Not wavering under pressure, the game remained scoreless after the two minutes, with big saves from Tarasov and some critical clears.

In the game, the Panthers penalty kill would prevent all four Carolina man-advantages.

“We stuck together, battled together, and stayed patient until the end,” said Tarasov on the team’s ability to stick with it.

Breaking the ice, Ryan Suzuki put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 with a tipped shot at 10:07.

Extending the lead for Carolina, Jesperi Kotkaniemi ripped in a low wrist shot at 16:20.

Keeping it close, Tarasov made 16 saves during the first frame.

“It’s kind of like a small brick for the building of a season,” said Tarasov.