RECAP: Panthers 4, Coyotes 1

A monster on the man advantage, Reinhart leads the NHL with 11 power-play goals.

“I liked our response, for sure,” Reinhart said. “We didn’t try and break it open by any means. We stuck with it. We controlled the play again in their end again, were able to get back on the power play and take advantage.”

On Reinhart’s goal, Barkov recorded the 416th assist of his NHL career, breaking a tie with former teammate Jonathan Huberdeau for the most assists in franchise history.

“All those milestones feel amazing,” said Barkov, who also holds the franchise records for goals (254), points (670) and games played (698), just to name a few major ones. “I’m honored and fortunate that I get to be a Florida Panther for such a long time.”

With adrenaline pumping and momentum on their side, the Panthers added another goal soon after when Matthew Tkachuk crashed the net to increase the lead to 3-1 at 8:38.

Rewarded for dropping the gloves earlier in the game, Forsling, who came back near the end of the third period, buried a long empty-net goal to put Florida up 4-1 at 17:39.

Due to all his penalty minutes, Forsling’s first shift of the third didn’t come until 16:38.

“He was fresh,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice smiled.

With the win, the Panthers have certainly gotten their four-game road trip started off on the right foot.

“We’re down to three games, which is nice,” Maurice said. “The more days you come to the rink, because they spend so much time together, if you’re in a good mood off of wins, feeling good about your game, the closer your team gets.”

THEY SAID IT

“It seems like every other week, certainly since I’ve been here. Another record for him? No surprise.” – Sam Reinhart on Aleksander Barkov’s latest milestone

“It was just a 60-minute effort by us. Honestly, I didn’t feel like we gave up much. We could’ve been a little better offensively. Not saying creating more chances, but keeping the puck in for a longer time. Other than that, I thought it was pretty solid.” – Aleksander Barkov

“I liked the composure in that game. I felt it was similar to the Montreal game. I think the other team was defending pretty hard and it was a tight. I didn’t feel like we were trying to break anything loose or come out of it. That was true when they scored. Shorthanded goals against can hurt you, and they didn’t let it.” – Paul Maurice

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart has scored five goals in his last four games.

- Aleksander Barkov went 11-for-15 (73.3%) in the faceoff circle.

- Niko Mikkola posted a team-high five hits.

- Aaron Ekblad saw a team-high 24:02 of ice time.

- The Panthers led 16-4 in shots on goal in the third period.

- Florida led 13-3 in shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Sam Bennett was on the ice.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time to go back to Sin City.

Visiting Las Vegas for the first time since the Stanley Cup Final, the Cats will close out their season series with the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

In their first meeting this season, Florida topped Vegas 4-2 on Dec. 23 in Sunrise.