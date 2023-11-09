RECAP: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

“We had our moments, but we were able to stick with it,” Reinhart said of the team’s ability to battle back. “Those are the type of points that are huge at this time of the year and pay off later. We know how big it is to come out of the gates and start banking some points early in the year."
THEY SAID IT
“We’ve done a lot of good things. We’ve had some great starts in games and we’ve had some comeback wins. We know the ability is there. Now, it’s just continuing to do the small things over and over again. That’s how you kind of put together a full 60.” – Evan Rodrigues on the Panthers finding ways to win early on this season
“The identity we’re wanting to play, the game plan we’re trying to execute on a nightly basis, it’s to be successful when you’re not 100%. That’s what it comes down to. You can be 100% all of the time. We saw that last year. These are important ones at this time of the year to build that structure and build that consistency.” – Sam Reinhart on the Panthers having success despite missing key players
“That was a veteran goalie’s game. That was a mentally difficult game. The ice was challenging, I think for both teams. It is some nights in the NHL. That’s fine, but it makes it especially hard for goalies because the game becomes far less predictable.” – Paul Maurice on Sergei Bobrovsky coming up with some big saves late
CATS STATS
- Aleksander Barkov is the first player in franchise history with 100 career road goals.
- The Panthers won 56.9% of their faceoffs.
- Sam Reinhart recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season.
- Evan Rodrigues and Gustav Forsling each posted a +3 plus/minus rating.
- Ryan Lomberg accumulated a team-high six hits.
- The Panthers led 12-6 in high-danger shot attempts at 5-on-5.
WHAT’S NEXT?
After a quick one-game trip, the Panthers will now settle in for two games at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning with a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
