RECAP: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sam Reinhart lit the lamp 15 seconds into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Their second straight win in overtime, the Panthers now sit at 7-4-1.

“They’re a resilient group,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “I’m happy with it. It’s not going to work perfect right now. We don’t have that expectation. Get into the third period, we’re lucky to get that game to even. We’re not worrying about style points.”

Benefitting from a friendly bounce in their own barn, the Capitals opened the scoring when an attempted pass from Anthony Mantha hit off a Panthers skater in the slot and sent the puck fluttering through the air and past Sergei Bobrovsky to make 1-0 at 10:42 of the first period.

Quickly answering for the Panthers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and beat Darcy Kuemper with a heat-seeking missile from the high slot to make it 1-1 at 12:49.