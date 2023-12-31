RECAP: Panthers 4, Canadiens 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Eetu Luostarinen scored a pair of power-plays goals to help the Florida Panthers wave goodbye to 2023 with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 22-12-2, the Panthers have won each of their last four games.

“It feels good to help the team to win,” said Luostarinen, who finished one power-play goal shy of matching the single-game franchise record. “It’s always nice to score goals.”

Playing stalwart defense despite likely having some tired legs on the second half of a back-to-back, the Panthers allowed just nine scoring chances at 5-on-5 in the win.

“I didn’t think any of it was easy today,” Florida head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ve had a tendency to judge our game on how we move the puck. Some nights you get in a game, especially if you spent a lot [of energy] the night before, where no puck movement is easy. If the other team is grinding you a little bit, and I think they were trying to do that, it makes everything difficult. We didn’t try to open the game up and we didn’t try to break the game.”

The first period came and went without much happening as the two teams combined for just nine shots on goal, with Montreal leading 5-4. That being said, an early fight for Will Lockwood against Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta drew loud cheers from the crowd.

In the second period, those cheers went up a notch when Luostarinen tipped up a shot from Evan Rodrigues and then whacked the floating puck past Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen on the power play to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage at 4:05.