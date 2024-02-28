RECAP: Panthers 3, Sabres 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – No matter the opponent, the result continues to be the same.

Extending their streak of giving up two or fewer goals to 14 straight games, the Florida Panthers secured a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Improving to 39-16-4, the Panthers, who’ve come out on top in 12 of their last 14 games, have once again moved ahead of the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“I think what we’re doing is working,” said Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, who tallied a team-high three points (one goal, two assists) against the Sabres. “I think we can clean up a little bit, but especially with the last 20 or so games left, we’re going to get every team’s best. We have to be on top of that and be at our best as well.”

Taking an early lead, the Sabres broke the ice when Dylan Cozens beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a one-timer from the point on the power play to make it 1-0 at 9:25 of the first period.

Evening the score with a strike in transition, Sam Bennett collected a dish from Nick Cousins and beat Ukko Pekka-Lukkonen with a far-side shot from the left circle to make it 1-1 at 12:54.