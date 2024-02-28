RECAP: Panthers 3, Sabres 2

Over his last 10 games, Montour has produced 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
“I think we’re moving the puck, getting the confidence a little bit more,” Montour said. “Any time you can contribute offensively, especially with my game, it’s nice. It’s nice to collect these wins and play these big games. Still working towards playing my best hockey come April.”
Getting the Sabres back to within a goal, Thompson set up shop just outside of the blue paint and tipped a point shot from Rasmus Dahlin past Bobrovsky to make it 3-2 at 12:44.
With 1:10 left in regulation, the Sabres took a timeout.
When play resumed, the Panthers threw out a heavy line of Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Tkachuk. Eating away at the clock, they then proceeded to keep the puck in Buffalo’s zone until there was only a little more than 20 seconds left in the regulation.
By then, it was too late for the Sabres.
Chalk up two more hard-earned points for the Cats.
“The first period we played a smart period,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “I didn’t think that in maybe two of the three previous games that we’d played very smart. I thought we’d done unusual things. There wasn’t a lot of juice to the first period, but then we got it going for about 10 minutes there in the second period and we looked right on. Then it quieted down there, but I liked our third period.”
THEY SAID IT
“I didn’t think it felt wobbly or dangerous at any point in time. [The Sabres] are a good team. They’ve got lots of skill. They hang onto pucks and make plays constantly. They’re always dangerous.” – Paul Maurice
“We keep going right until the end. No matter the score, up or down, we finish right.” – Brandon Montour
“We’re trying to focus on our game. It doesn’t matter, the opponent. We stick with the structure and guys deliver. Guys work hard, guys work smart, and the results come.” – Sergei Bobrovsky
CATS STATS
- The Panthers won 60.6% of their faceoffs.
- The Panthers led 37-19 in hits.
- Sam Bennett registered a team-high six hits.
- Matthew Tkachuk leads the NHL with 16 power-play points since Jan. 1.
- Brandon Montour recorded his eighth three-point game since joining the Panthers.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has given up two or fewer goals in nine straight starts, which is the longest such streak by a goaltender in franchise history.
- The Panthers led 32-21 in scoring chances.
WHAT’S NEXT?
One more game until it’s time to hit the road.
Wrapping up their three-game homestand, the Panthers will host the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
