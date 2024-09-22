RECAP: Panthers 3, Predators 2 (Game 1)

Knight makes 19 saves as Panthers top Predators in Game 1 of doubleheader

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers got back to work with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their preseason doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

After a three-month hiatus, the defending Stanley Cup champions felt like they never left.

“It always the same kind of nervous feeling and excitement to get it going,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of the team’s first exhibition of 2024-25. “Pretty happy with the result tonight.”

During a scoreless first period, it was goaltender Spencer Knight that generated the most highlights for the Panthers. Stopping all nine shots he faced, the former first-round pick came up big when he robbed Nashville blueliner Nick Blakenburg on a rebound attempt.

“Unreal game,” Ekblad said. “Knighter has always been the guy that’s working extremely hard in the gym, on his craft and on the ice. He’s in some of the best shape on the team. He kills the [preseason] tests. He deserves to do well, and it’s nice to see that, for sure.”

Breaking the ice early in the second period, Sam Bennett put the Panthers on top when he collected a sweet dish from Matthew Tkachuk and squeaked a backhand shot through the pads of Predators goaltender Matt Murray from inside the left circle to make it 1-0 at 4:13.

It was the first goal for the Panthers in Sunrise since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After scoring in all three games at the Rookie Showcase, Hunter St. Martin, Florida’s sixth-round pick in 2024, stayed hot when he pounced on a loose puck after Gracyn Sawchyn forced a turnover and beat Murray from the bottom of the left circle to make it 2-0 at 5:44.

As far as a first pro camp goes, St. Martin couldn’t have asked for much more.

“It’s just going out there, having fun, playing my game and just trying to be the best player and person I can be,” said St. Martin, who is preparing for his fourth season in the junior ranks suiting up for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. “If I do that, results will come.”

Just past the midway point of the second period, Knight was relieved by Cooper Black.

Knight, who suited up in 45 games in the AHL last season, finished with 19 saves.

Keeping their foot on the gas, the Panthers tacked on another goal when Rasmus Asplund teed up a pass from Justin Sourdif and blasted home a one-timer from the left circle to make it 3-0 at 11:23. Setting the stage was a great defensive-zone exit from Asplund’s line.

Sourdif, who made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2023-24, is preparing for his second pro season.

“I think he grows every day,” Asplund said of Sourdif, who he spent plenty of time with in the AHL last season. “He learns a lot. He’s learning the game and how it’s supposed to be played. He’s good at finding his own skillset within that. It’s fun to watch him play, for sure.”

Finally getting the Predators on the board, Cole Smith brought the score to 3-1 when he batted a rebound out of mid-air past Black and into the cage at 6:35 of the third period.

At 13:44, Joakim Kemell cut Nashville’s deficit to 3-2.

From there, the Panthers held on for the win as Black finished with seven saves.

Overall, starting the preseason with a win is always nice.

“A little rusty, but fun to get the game pace again and play a little competitive hockey,” Asplund said. “It was fun.”

