RECAP: Panthers 3, Predators 2 (Game 1)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers got back to work with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their preseason doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

After a three-month hiatus, the defending Stanley Cup champions felt like they never left.

“It always the same kind of nervous feeling and excitement to get it going,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of the team’s first exhibition of 2024-25. “Pretty happy with the result tonight.”

During a scoreless first period, it was goaltender Spencer Knight that generated the most highlights for the Panthers. Stopping all nine shots he faced, the former first-round pick came up big when he robbed Nashville blueliner Nick Blakenburg on a rebound attempt.