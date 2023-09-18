RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Rookie Showcase)

With Guzda not giving up and inch and the players in front of him laying it all on the line, the Panthers killed off two opposing power plays at the end of the period to lock in the victory.
Afterwards, Kinnear singled out Justin Sourdif as one killer deserving of extra kudos.
“It’s always a team effort, but I had him last year and now he’s getting the quality time on ice,” Kinnear said of Sourdif, who tallied 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 48 games during his rookie season in the AHL with Charlotte in 2022-23. “Big impact. You could see he really wanted to win that game.”
Over two starts at the tournament, Guzda stopped 60 of 66 shots (.909%).
THEY SAID IT
“I loved every second of it. I know most of the guys, so it was pretty fitting. I was comfortable the whole way through. You’ve got a great group in there -- great people, great coaches. It makes it easy.” – Samoskevich on his first Rookie Showcase
“A great experience for the guys. It’s part of the process moving forward. It’s a great starting point and it’s up to them now to build. It’s up to us as coaches to help with the player development and the team development.” – Kinnear on the end of Rookie Camp
“Super great. A pretty different experience playing with older guys. It was good. It was a lot of fun. Playing against a couple guys I know, too. It was good.” – 2023 third-round pick Gracyn Sawchyn on his first Rookie Showcase.
WHAT’S NEXT?
That’s a wrap from Rookie Camp!
Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for information on Training Camp.