RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Rookie Showcase)

“I had a couple chances early in the weekend, so it was nice to get one,” said Samoskevich, who is making the leap to the pros after racking up 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists) in 79 games over two years at Michigan. “On the power play to start the game and get the guys going, it was a big one.”

Peppered by pucks all period, Guzda stopped all 17 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes.

“We want to make sure he got his money’s worth for the tournament,” Kinnear said of Guzda’s heavy workload. “I think it was good for everybody to learn that the game is played at a certain pace. They were after us and they were ready to start. You need your goalie to help you be able to find your game. He did that."

Doubling the lead for the Panthers in the second period, Wilmer Skoog pounced on a loose puck in the slot and scored to make it 2-0 at 8:11. Helping open up the lane and clear some space for Skoog, Riley Bezeau entered the zone and lured a trio of Lightning skaters to the right side of the ice prior to the goal.

Following four seasons at Boston University, Skoog, who turned 24 in July, is preparing for his first season in the AHL after signing a one-year, entry-level contact with the Checkers in April.