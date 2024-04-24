RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Hearts are still racing in South Florida.

In a goalie battle for the ages at Amerant Bank Arena, Carter Verhaeghe broke through for the Florida Panthers when he roofed a backhand shot into the top of the cage 2:59 into overtime to secure a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

“Honestly, it could’ve been anyone,” said Verhaeghe, who’s winner came on a sweet dish from linemate Anton Lundell. “Any time that we go to OT, we’re pretty confident. It can go any way. At the end of the day, it’s one shot and someone’s got to make a play eventually.”

Sure, it could’ve been anymore.

But it always seems to be Verhaeghe.

Helping the Panthers win their 11th straight overtime game in the playoffs, Verhaeghe moved into a tie for third place on the NHL’s all-time overtime playoff goals list with five.

Only Hall of Famers Maurice Richard (6) and Joe Sakic (8) have scored more.

“He’s got the clutch gene,” teammate Aaron Ekblad said with a big smile while staring at Verhaeghe during the duo’s post-game media availability. “He was born with it, man.”

After Sam Reinhart opened the scoring in Game 1, fellow “Sam’s Club” member Sam Bennett struck first in Game 2, taking advantage of some chaos around the crease and burying a backhander from the slot to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 6:16 of the first period.