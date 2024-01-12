RECAP: Panthers 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Reinhart strikes with less than a second left in overtime to lift Panthers to ninth straight win

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Cats are officially on cloud nine.

Extending their season-long win streak to nine games, Sam Reinhart scored with less than a second remaining on the clock in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to an exhilarating 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

“It’s going well for us,” said Reinhart, who leads the team with 30 goals. “We’re really kind of in the moment, taking it day by day. This was a really thought test. I liked our battle, liked our compete. We knew it wasn’t going to be much on either side of the puck and come down to inches. That’s a really solid team over there. It was a fun one.”

Reinhart scores with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to beat Los Angeles.

Improving to 27-12-2, the Panthers can enter the midway point of the regular season sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division if the Bruins lose in Las Vegas later tonight.

Florida’s current win streak is the third-longest in franchise history.

“We’ve won nine in a row right now, so I guess the only thing that’s on our mind is to try and make it 10 on Saturday and do it playing the right way,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said of the streak. “We’ve been trending. I thought tonight was such a hard-fought battle against a really good defensive team. It came down the final second.”

Entering tonight’s matchup trying to snap out of a six-game losing streak, the Kings came out hot in the first period. Breaking the ice for Los Angeles, Trevor Moore pounced on a loose puck and roofed it into the cage with his backhand to make it 1-0 at 6:17.

Evening the score in the second period with a nifty give-and-go play, the Panthers got on the board when Sam Bennett crashed the net and sent a centering feed from Eetu Luostarinen past Cam Talbot to make it 1-1 at 10:58.

Bennett's ninth of the year makes it 1-1.

After a questionable holding call against the Panthers, the Kings regained the lead when Drew Doughty blasted a point shot through heavy traffic and past Bobrovsky to make it 2-1 with just 21 seconds remaining in the second period.

As usual, the Cats didn't back down.

Pulling Bobrovsky in favor of the extra attacker, the Panthers got the score squared up again when Tkachuk tipped in a shot from Carter Verhaeghe to make it 2-2 at 17:42.

Tkachuk has scored in each of the last five games, netting seven goals in that stretch.

Tkachuk ties the game late in the third period.

“Just try to throw everything at the net and get people to the net,” Tkachuk said of the team’s late-game strategy. “Luckily it hit off my stick. There were a few close tips throughout the game for me, so I’m just happy that one went in.”

Keeping the Kings at bay, Bobrovsky stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period.

“It was a good game,” said Bobrovsky, who now sits at 21-9-1 and is making a strong push to join Reinhart at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. “They play really good. They play a really good defensive game. Just stay with the puck, stay with the one moment. In the overtime they have a little bit more space, so patience is important.”

Earning a power play late in overtime after Kings forward Adrian Kempe cross-checked Brandon Montour, the Panthers nearly ran out of time in the extra frame when Los Angeles managed to get a clutch clear with only roughly 15 seconds left on the clock.

But these Cats didn’t want to leave things to chance.

Taking a pass from Aleksander Barkov, Reinhart paused for a moment while holding onto the puck below the right circle. As the final seconds ticked away, he said the noise of the crowd let him know that time was quickly running out and he had to act.

With no pass to Tkachuk in the slot available, Reinhart walked along the goal line before lifting a backhand shot over Talbot’s blocker and into the cage to lock down the 3-2 win with 0.7 seconds left.

“When you’re playing a team like that, it’s so easy to get frustrated because they really don’t give you much,” Reinhart said. “We knew it was going to come down to the end. It seems like every time we play them it does. It was nice to come out on top.”

On a five-game goal streak, Reinhart has scored 12 goals during the win streak.

“He’s been doing it for so long now,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “His shot placement is so good. That really wasn’t it though. That was a mature game by our team. That was hard. That was a heavy game.”

THEY SAID IT

“Nothing surprises me anymore with him. He’s the real deal. He’s been playing amazing. Their whole line has been amazing. Just a huge goal.” – Matthew Tkachuk on Sam Reinhart’s success this season

“We’re playing a style that gives you success in the postseason, and they’re doing the same. There’s not going to be much out there.” – Sam Reinhart on a tight battle with the Kings

“I feel good. I don’t think much. I’m just coming to the rink every day and doing my things. I get ready and stay focused with one shot, whether it’s a practice or a game.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on settling into a rhythm

“He kind of looks like he’s been looking, right? He’s patient, efficient in the net. He’s explosive in the net. We did a pretty good job with what we had in the tank keeping the net clean for him.” – Paul Maurice on Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance

CATS STATS

- Sergei Bobrovsky made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Carter Verhaeghe extended his point streak to seven games.

- Sam Bennett has lit the lamp in two of the last four games.

- Sam Reinhart has reached 30 goals for the third straight season.

- Kevin Stenlund went 10-for-15 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Who wants 10?

The Panthers will try to push their win streak into double digits when they host the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

