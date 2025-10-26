RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 0

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Caturday win.

Backstopped by Sergei Bobrovsky’s 50th career shutout, the Florida Panthers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in a commanding 3-0 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Pink in the Rink Night on Saturday.

Stopping all 17 shots he faced, Bobrovsky and the Panthers handed the Golden Knights their first regulation loss of the season.

“It’s definitely lots of games,” Bobrovsky said after the shutout win. “I thank God for the journey. I thank the players that I’ve played with and the coaches that I’ve been coached [by]. I’m excited about future. It’s all in the past, and I’m excited about next game.”

Tested right out of the gate, the Panthers found themselves shorthanded just 32 seconds into the first period.

Not wavering against one the league’s best, the Panthers didn’t allow a shot during the Golden Knights man advantage.

A defensive battle for much of the first period, with just 12 total combined shots (7-5 Vegas), Sam Reinhart finally broke the ice at 17:19 to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.